Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 17:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:10 Covid oggi Italia, 7.260 contagi e 55 morti: bollettino 19 agosto

18:01 Kabul, dramma delle madri: lanciano figli oltre filo spinato per salvarli dai Talebani - Video

17:58 Covid oggi Lombardia, 627contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 19 agosto

17:48 Covid oggi Campania, 647 contagi: bollettino 19 agosto

17:43 Afghanistan, Di Maio: "Giudicare Talebani da azioni, non da parole"

17:43 Covid oggi Liguria, 212 contagi: bollettino 19 agosto

17:21 Vaccino Covid, Biden: "Farò la terza dose, mi sono vaccinato a dicembre"

17:13 Morta Carla di Veroli, esponente della comunità ebraica di Roma

16:52 Covid, ecco chi si ammala più gravemente: autoanticorpi sotto accusa

16:40 Covid Emilia Romagna oggi, 576 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 19 agosto

16:33 Multicedi, band Decò in campo al fianco del Ssc Napoli, As Roma e Ssc Bari

16:12 Covid Lazio oggi, 548 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 19 agosto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Stonebranch Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for I&O Automation Report 2021

19 agosto 2021 | 15.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

In this report, Gartner examines automation-centric technologies that deliver faster value, improve efficiency, and optimize costs. 

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions (SOAP), announced that Gartner has recognized the company as a sample vendor in its Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2021 report in the service orchestration and automation platforms category.

"We're proud to be recognized by Gartner in this year's Hype Cycle report," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO of Stonebranch. "This report helps I&O leaders better understand how and when to invest in tech, and in our view, affirms the foundational business value of both the SOAP category and the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC)."

According to the report, "digital ecosystems expanding beyond the on-premises data center require rethinking of the ways in which business processes are executed." The report also explains "I&O leaders must use [SOAP] platforms for service orchestration and automation to drive customer focused agility as part of cloud, big data and DevOps initiatives."

"Automation has come a long way since the days of traditional batch job scheduling. UAC is leading the charge to automate IT processes in real-time, and our customers have gained a whole new level of control and visibility," said Giuseppe Damiani. "Gaining the ability to orchestrate the automated processes between on-premises and cloud technologies within a hybrid IT environment is a true game-changer for our customers."

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.

*Gartner, "Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2021," Chris Saunderson.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Hype Cycle are registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy and technology institutions.

Media contact:Scott Davisscott.davis@stonebranch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089016/Stonebranch_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Gartner examines automation centric this report Gartner report
Vedi anche
News to go
Terremoto Haiti, quasi 2.200 vittime
News to go
Afghanistan, continua ponte aereo Roma-Kabul
News to go
Scuola, Codacons: "In arrivo stangata per corredo scolastico"
News to go
Torna il pranzo al sacco
News to go
Covid Italia, tasso di positività al 3,1%
F1, cancellato Gp del Giappone
News to go
Afghanistan, fuoco dei Talebani sui manifestanti: 2 morti a Jalalabad
News to go
Cannabis, uso frequente e rischio cardiovascolare: lo studio
News to go
Incendi, quinta vittima in Calabria
News to go
Afghanistan, Draghi: "Nostri caduti sono eroi"
News to go
Caldo torrido a Roma, ghiaccioli e frutta per gli animali del Bioparco
News to go
Pil, per Italia e Spagna stime di crescita ai massimi da anni '70
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza