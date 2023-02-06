Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:44 Ucraina-Russia, Orsini: "Guerra finirà con concessioni a Putin"

08:33 Maltempo con pioggia e neve, Italia nell'occhio del ciclone: quanto dura, previsioni meteo

07:59 Ucraina, Zelensky: "A Bakhmut la battaglia più dura"

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 66 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

06:57 Grecia, scontro tra due treni: almeno 32 morti e 85 feriti

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Suvoda Introduces Extensible Software Platform Bringing Proven Tech Innovation to Clinical Trial Management

06 febbraio 2023 | 09.05
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Platform reduces friction across the eConsent, IRT, and eCOA user experience for sponsors, CROs, sites and patients.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in complex studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease, today unveiled a purpose-built software platform designed specifically to provide drug trial sponsors and sites a seamless way to manage complex, mission-critical, and time-sensitive moments on the patient journey. Click to tweet.

Drawing on more than a decade of expertise following the launch of its innovative IRT solution, and having supported more than 1,000 trials across 80 countries, Suvoda introduces a low-code/no-code platform to the eClinical market unifying its eConsent, IRT, and eCOA solutions. Designed to address real challenges facing clinical trials, the Suvoda Platform minimizes friction across the user experience, while reducing and simplifying integrations, and strengthening data governance, so studies can be implemented more efficiently and with less risk of downtime.

"Clinical trials are increasingly complex, expensive, and fraught with challenges that are affecting trial execution – mid-study changes, data silos, trial delays, and more," said Jagath Wanninayake, CEO of Suvoda. "To meet these challenges, our team organically built a platform upon which we are delivering the next generation of clinical trial applications designed to handle complexity with ease, and reduce overall risk throughout trials. Our goal is always for sponsors and site users to spend less time with technology and more time on what is most important to them…uncovering scientific breakthroughs and focusing on the patients we all ultimately serve."

The Suvoda Platform enables Suvoda's IRT, eConsent, and eCOA solutions to work seamlessly together and harmoniously with other applications, to be easily tailored to meet the needs of each protocol, and to be upgradable to benefit from continuous enhancements. The Suvoda Platform provides a number of benefits, including:

Enhanced user experience and reduced workload. The new platform enables single sign-on and provides a consistent interface across Suvoda's eConsent, IRT, and eCOA solutions, with smooth user workflows that allow clinicians to move seamlessly from one task to the next. This reduces workload and training so sites can focus more of their time on research and patients. 

Rapid design and deployment of complex trials. The platform's low-code/no-code technology streamlines study start-up and mid-study changes, even for the most complex trials, while advanced design tools make customizations more practical and sponsor standards easier to implement. A harmonized deployment process across three solutions saves study teams time and effort.

Improved data workflow and reduced integrations. Suvoda's unified platform enables all patient and site data across eConsent, IRT, and eCOA to be centrally collected, managed, analyzed, and stored. This is expected to result in better data governance for sponsors, provide sites access to real-time information, and deliver a more robust eClinical ecosystem. In addition, customers benefit from three already-integrated solutions–eConsent, IRT and eCOA–while the platform's comprehensive API surface simplifies other necessary integrations with third-party solutions and sponsor systems.

Future-proofed eClinical programs. Users of the platform will always have the latest trial technology with Suvoda because upgrades can be made throughout the life of the trial without losing customizations. In addition, with release opt-in, customers can choose which updates to accept, giving them control of their internal validation, acceptance, and training processes. Finally, Suvoda makes implementing enterprise standards future-proof by allowing sponsors to upgrade while maintaining their proprietary processes and standards across all products built on the Suvoda Platform.

"Whether it's sponsors, CROs, site teams, or patients, users expect a seamless trial experience digitally and in-person, so we've designed the new platform to deliver that," said Andrew McVeigh, chief architect at Suvoda. "Suvoda offers a powerful trial management platform that feels like a consumer app because we've put the user at the center of our design. Our robust back-end and intuitive design puts greater control into our customers' hands and delivers the power to manage trials of any level of complexity."

Click here for more information on the Suvoda Platform.

Suvoda is a global clinical trial technology company specializing in complex, life-sustaining studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease. Founded in 2013 by experts in eClinical technologies, Suvoda empowers clinical trial professionals to manage the most urgent moments in the most urgent trials through advanced software solutions delivered on a single platform. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest, Romania, and Tokyo, Japan. The company consistently boasts a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of close to 70, far exceeding the technology industry average of 50, and has been selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 1,000 trials across 80 countries. To learn more, visit suvoda.com. Follow Suvoda on Twitter and LinkedIn

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, (847) 340-6823mconklin@teamclarus.com

Kathy Zoeller, (312) 485-2422kathy@mattsonpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759317/Suvoda_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/suvoda-introduces-extensible-software-platform-bringing-proven-tech-innovation-to-clinical-trial-management-301738913.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere ICT Salute_E_Benessere ICT Economia_E_Finanza software Platform Bringing Proven Tech Innovation Platform reduces friction user experience Platform Bringing Proven Tech
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza