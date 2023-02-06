Suvoda Introduces Extensible Software Platform Bringing Proven Tech Innovation to Clinical Trial Management

Platform reduces friction across the eConsent, IRT, and eCOA user experience for sponsors, CROs, sites and patients.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in complex studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease, today unveiled a purpose-built software platform designed specifically to provide drug trial sponsors and sites a seamless way to manage complex, mission-critical, and time-sensitive moments on the patient journey. Click to tweet.

Drawing on more than a decade of expertise following the launch of its innovative IRT solution, and having supported more than 1,000 trials across 80 countries, Suvoda introduces a low-code/no-code platform to the eClinical market unifying its eConsent, IRT, and eCOA solutions. Designed to address real challenges facing clinical trials, the Suvoda Platform minimizes friction across the user experience, while reducing and simplifying integrations, and strengthening data governance, so studies can be implemented more efficiently and with less risk of downtime.

"Clinical trials are increasingly complex, expensive, and fraught with challenges that are affecting trial execution – mid-study changes, data silos, trial delays, and more," said Jagath Wanninayake, CEO of Suvoda. "To meet these challenges, our team organically built a platform upon which we are delivering the next generation of clinical trial applications designed to handle complexity with ease, and reduce overall risk throughout trials. Our goal is always for sponsors and site users to spend less time with technology and more time on what is most important to them…uncovering scientific breakthroughs and focusing on the patients we all ultimately serve."

The Suvoda Platform enables Suvoda's IRT, eConsent, and eCOA solutions to work seamlessly together and harmoniously with other applications, to be easily tailored to meet the needs of each protocol, and to be upgradable to benefit from continuous enhancements. The Suvoda Platform provides a number of benefits, including:

Enhanced user experience and reduced workload. The new platform enables single sign-on and provides a consistent interface across Suvoda's eConsent, IRT, and eCOA solutions, with smooth user workflows that allow clinicians to move seamlessly from one task to the next. This reduces workload and training so sites can focus more of their time on research and patients.

Rapid design and deployment of complex trials. The platform's low-code/no-code technology streamlines study start-up and mid-study changes, even for the most complex trials, while advanced design tools make customizations more practical and sponsor standards easier to implement. A harmonized deployment process across three solutions saves study teams time and effort.

Improved data workflow and reduced integrations. Suvoda's unified platform enables all patient and site data across eConsent, IRT, and eCOA to be centrally collected, managed, analyzed, and stored. This is expected to result in better data governance for sponsors, provide sites access to real-time information, and deliver a more robust eClinical ecosystem. In addition, customers benefit from three already-integrated solutions–eConsent, IRT and eCOA–while the platform's comprehensive API surface simplifies other necessary integrations with third-party solutions and sponsor systems.

Future-proofed eClinical programs. Users of the platform will always have the latest trial technology with Suvoda because upgrades can be made throughout the life of the trial without losing customizations. In addition, with release opt-in, customers can choose which updates to accept, giving them control of their internal validation, acceptance, and training processes. Finally, Suvoda makes implementing enterprise standards future-proof by allowing sponsors to upgrade while maintaining their proprietary processes and standards across all products built on the Suvoda Platform.

"Whether it's sponsors, CROs, site teams, or patients, users expect a seamless trial experience digitally and in-person, so we've designed the new platform to deliver that," said Andrew McVeigh, chief architect at Suvoda. "Suvoda offers a powerful trial management platform that feels like a consumer app because we've put the user at the center of our design. Our robust back-end and intuitive design puts greater control into our customers' hands and delivers the power to manage trials of any level of complexity."

Suvoda is a global clinical trial technology company specializing in complex, life-sustaining studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease. Founded in 2013 by experts in eClinical technologies, Suvoda empowers clinical trial professionals to manage the most urgent moments in the most urgent trials through advanced software solutions delivered on a single platform. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest, Romania, and Tokyo, Japan. The company consistently boasts a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of close to 70, far exceeding the technology industry average of 50, and has been selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 1,000 trials across 80 countries. To learn more, visit suvoda.com. Follow Suvoda on Twitter and LinkedIn.

