Sweden's Green Cargo Taps DXC Technology for Data-Driven Rail Logistics

6-year contract renewal helps rail operator meet targets for improved efficiency, customer service, and sustainability

DXC implements Rail Cargo Management Solution for Green Cargo's Nordic Transport Rail group

STOCKHOLM, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced it has extended its contract with Swedish rail transportation company Green Cargo.

As part of the six-year contract renewal, DXC will continue to manage Green Cargo's mission critical systems and improve cybersecurity, while Green Cargo transforms into a more agile and flexible organisation. To support Green Cargo's rapid digital transformation to become a cloud-first organization that is data-driven and geared towards innovation, DXC will deliver infrastructure and application services as well as provide IT service management.

"DXC is a strategic partner to Green Cargo and brings years of deep industry expertise to help us work as a data-driven business, innovate faster, and deliver on our sustainability goals," said Ingo Paas, CIO at Green Cargo. "By further optimizing and integrating our legacy IT-systems with the latest digital technologies, DXC is helping us to modernize processes across our intermodal business."

Green Cargo is a state-owned Swedish rail cargo company which transports more than 21 million tons of freight per year. With the support of its partners, Green Cargo serves around 300 locations in the Nordics and delivers goods all over Europe.

DXC has been a strategic partner to Green Cargo for almost nine years. Under the terms of the new agreement, DXC will start to deploy its Rail Cargo Management Solution (RCMS) for Green Cargo's Nordic Transport Rail (NTR) group. RCMS is a flexible railway-specific standard software application built on industry standards to manage a wide range of applications and processes including fleet management, capacity management and logistics management.

"The rail industry is being transformed by digital technologies. At the heart of this transformation is data, which is enabling rail operators to make more informed decisions about their operations and meet targets for improved efficiency, customer service, and sustainability, said Martin Björk, Managing Director Sweden at DXC Technology. "We are excited to extend our contract with Green Cargo, helping it to implement the technologies it needs to further scale innovation and growth."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Green Cargo

Green Cargo is a sustainable logistics partner and crucial for Scandinavia's trade and industry. Electric trains make up over 97 percent of its ton kilometrage, meaning the climate impact is next to zero. Every weekday, it runs 400 freight trains which replace around 9,000 trucks daily It serves close to 300 locations in Sweden, Norway and Denmark through its network, and with its partners, reaches all of Europe. Green Cargo is owned by the Swedish State. It has 1,900 employees, transports 21 million tonnes of freight, and annual sales of about SEK 4,5 billion (2022). greencargo.com

Jonathan Davies, jonathan.davies@dxc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2072772/DXC_Technology_Company_Sweden_s_Green_Cargo_Taps_DXC_Technology.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swedens-green-cargo-taps-dxc-technology-for-data-driven-rail-logistics-301819445.html