Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:11 Usa, spara a 14enne che gioca a nascondino nel suo giardino

15:10 Ucraina, "Gran Bretagna si prepara a invio di missili a lungo raggio"

15:10 Al Bano: "I miei 80 anni all'Arena di Verona una riunione che diventa storia"

14:48 Mosca, solo un tank 'preistorico' per parata del 9 maggio - Video

14:48 Ucraina-Russia, Guterres: "Pace ora non è possibile". Kiev "sorpresa"

14:45 Giornalismo, morto ex direttore Rai Vaticano Massimo Milone

14:42 Sostenibilità, Findus: un bosco nettarifero per 5 milioni di insetti impollinatori

14:40 Riforme, Conte a Meloni: "No a colpi di maggioranza" - Video

14:39 Messi giocherà in Arabia Saudita, addio Psg

14:38 Sostenibilità, Findus: "90% dei vegetali certificati e 100% pack riciclabili"

14:22 Mafia, dai pizzini ai social è sempre più digitale: il rapporto della Fondazione Magra Grecia

14:14 Champions, Inzaghi: "Milan-Inter domani non è un derby, è il derby"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sweden's Green Cargo Taps DXC Technology for Data-Driven Rail Logistics

09 maggio 2023 | 13.11
LETTURA: 3 minuti

6-year contract renewal helps rail operator meet targets for improved efficiency, customer service, and sustainability

DXC implements Rail Cargo Management Solution for Green Cargo's Nordic Transport Rail group

STOCKHOLM, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced it has extended its contract with Swedish rail transportation company Green Cargo.

As part of the six-year contract renewal, DXC will continue to manage Green Cargo's mission critical systems and improve cybersecurity, while Green Cargo transforms into a more agile and flexible organisation. To support Green Cargo's rapid digital transformation to become a cloud-first organization that is data-driven and geared towards innovation, DXC will deliver infrastructure and application services as well as provide IT service management.

"DXC is a strategic partner to Green Cargo and brings years of deep industry expertise to help us work as a data-driven business, innovate faster, and deliver on our sustainability goals," said Ingo Paas, CIO at Green Cargo. "By further optimizing and integrating our legacy IT-systems with the latest digital technologies, DXC is helping us to modernize processes across our intermodal business." 

Green Cargo is a state-owned Swedish rail cargo company which transports more than 21 million tons of freight per year. With the support of its partners, Green Cargo serves around 300 locations in the Nordics and delivers goods all over Europe.

DXC has been a strategic partner to Green Cargo for almost nine years. Under the terms of the new agreement, DXC will start to deploy its Rail Cargo Management Solution (RCMS) for Green Cargo's Nordic Transport Rail (NTR) group. RCMS is a flexible railway-specific standard software application built on industry standards to manage a wide range of applications and processes including fleet management, capacity management and logistics management.

"The rail industry is being transformed by digital technologies. At the heart of this transformation is data, which is enabling rail operators to make more informed decisions about their operations and meet targets for improved efficiency, customer service, and sustainability, said Martin Björk, Managing Director Sweden at DXC Technology. "We are excited to extend our contract with Green Cargo, helping it to implement the technologies it needs to further scale innovation and growth."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Green Cargo

Green Cargo is a sustainable logistics partner and crucial for Scandinavia's trade and industry. Electric trains make up over 97 percent of its ton kilometrage, meaning the climate impact is next to zero. Every weekday, it runs 400 freight trains which replace around 9,000 trucks daily It serves close to 300 locations in Sweden, Norway and Denmark through its network, and with its partners, reaches all of Europe. Green Cargo is owned by the Swedish State. It has 1,900 employees, transports 21 million tonnes of freight, and annual sales of about SEK 4,5 billion (2022). greencargo.com

Jonathan Davies, jonathan.davies@dxc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2072772/DXC_Technology_Company_Sweden_s_Green_Cargo_Taps_DXC_Technology.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swedens-green-cargo-taps-dxc-technology-for-data-driven-rail-logistics-301819445.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT Altro Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza helps rail operator customer service assistenza clienti meet
Vedi anche
News to go
Vittime del terrorismo, Mattarella omaggia Moro
News to go
Rottamazione cartelle 2023, domande fino al 30 giugno
News to go
Cosenza, associazione mafiosa e droga: 37 misure cautelari
News to go
9 maggio, Mosca celebra Giornata della Vittoria. Kiev festeggia l'Europa
News to go
Migranti, "illegittimo no automatico permesso soggiorno con condanna lieve"
News to go
Scarpe e accessori contraffatti, Gdf Milano sequestra 11mila articoli
News to go
Patrick Zaki, oggi nuova udienza a Mansura: possibile sentenza
News to go
Covid Italia, Cei: celebrazioni tornino a modalità pre-pandemia
News to go
Imballaggi, Codacons: "Disposizioni Ue danneggiano consumatori"
News to go
Eurostat: "In Italia un lavoratore su 10 fa più di 50 ore a settimana"
News to go
Sicurezza, mercoledì Piantedosi a comitato a Milano
News to go
Saman Abbas, i periti: "Morta strozzata o strangolata"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza