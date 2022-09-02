Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 02 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:03
comunicato stampa

Tenorshare - Surprising Giveaway Event of iPhone 14 and Other Valuable Prizes

02 settembre 2022 | 11.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare, an award-winning international software company, has launched a "Win iPhone 14 by Charging" event starting from 24 August 2022 to 15 September 2022. In this event, participants can complete a few easy tasks to get a chance to win iPhone 14. Moreover, participants can also get other prizes, including Amazon gift cards, a 20% off coupon code, and a 1-month free Phone Mirror license.

"Tenorshare is working with a goal to not just provide state-of-the-art software solutions, but also develop a special bond with customers. That's the reason that company arranges different events to interact more with users. The Win iPhone 14 by Charging event is the latest giveaway event of Tenorshare where users can get a 100% chance to win an iPhone 14 or other valuable gift prizes," said Tenorshare's CEO, while introducing the new feature.

How to Participate

To participate in this event, visit the Tenorshare iPhone 14 giveaway page. There you will see a giant "Charge Now" button. Once you press it, the phone shown on the screen will get charged to some percentage, let's say 50%. Afterward, you will see a list of tasks that you can choose from and complete. Each task also shows how much battery percentage it will add once the task is completed. So, once you start completing the tasks, the battery percentage of the phone keeps increasing. This way, when the phone is 100% charged, you are all set to win iPhone 14 or other prizes.

Event Prizes

Event Rules

Winners of the iPhone 14 and Amazon gift cards will be randomly picked from the people who share the iPhone 14 giveaway page on FaceBook or Twitter with hashtags #TenorshareIphone14, #TenorshareGiveaway, and #iPhone14Giveaway. Please note the shared post needs to be public during the event.

iPhone 14 and Amazon gift cards will be distributed to the winners after the end of the event. If you win a 20% off coupon code or 1-month free Phone Mirror license, you will be awarded the prize right away.

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is a highly-rated, award-winning software company that has developed many top-notch software products focused on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac platforms. The leading software solutions of Tenorshare include data recovery, data transfer, system repair, password recovery, and many more. It is a premium service quality that today Tenorshare products and services are trusted and used by 10 million users across the world.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

CONTACT: Alessia Lin, linxiaowen@tenorshare.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1889911/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
