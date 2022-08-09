Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 12:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:01 Whatsapp, novità in arrivo per i gruppi: cosa cambia

11:35 Morto Mario Fiorentini, il partigiano più decorato d'Italia

11:27 Elezioni 2022, oggi centrodestra chiude programma

11:22 Elezioni 2022, ecco il simbolo di Forza Italia

11:17 Vaiolo scimmie, in Italia 599 casi confermati

11:16 America's Cup, Alinghi Red Bull Racing si presenta a Barcellona

11:10 Covid Italia, Bassetti: "Non è possibile tanti morti, situazione grave"

10:57 Covid oggi Toscana, 2.237 contagi e 17 morti: bollettino 9 agosto

10:53 Elton John conferma il duetto con Britney Spears

10:23 Whatsapp rafforza la privacy, l'annuncio di Zuckerberg

10:15 Elezioni 2022, Renzi: "Calenda dica se vuole fare Terzo polo"

10:08 Leone di Nablus e primula rossa, chi era il leader delle Brigate Martiri di al-Aqsa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Thai Digital Content Gaining Increasing Recognition Around the World

09 agosto 2022 | 10.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BANGKOK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Home Sweet Home", a horror adventure video game, first released in 2017, is a global hit and continues to provide challenging and petrifying experiences to players in its season 3 in 2021. "Sea of Love", an animation for kids, telling a story of friendship between a whale, a ray, a seahorse and a shark, is streaming on Netflix.  "Girl From Nowhere", a mystery thriller series that became a hit globally with its second season topping Netflix charts in Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, while ranking in the top 10 in Brazil.

These three successful titles have something in common: they are the home-grown creative products of Thailand, a country increasingly making its presence felt in the booming global digital content market. 

The Thai government is targeting the digital content industry as one of the industries for promotion and expressed its intention to become a digital content hub in ASEAN. Thailand's digital content market is currently valued at US$2 billion, with video games representing the largest share with US$1.46 billion.

The country has long been recognized for the skills of its digital content creators and has become a major provider of outsourcing services for international projects.  The key competitiveness of the Thai digital content industry lies in the skills, discipline and service-mind attitude of its digital artists, it's cost-effectiveness, as well as the rich creativity and cultural wisdom the country is known for.

The "Home Sweet Home" video game was created by Thai developer Yggdrazil Group, featuring horror elements drawn from Thai folklore. Its strength lies in its base on Thai culture, myths, and beliefs, said a game critic at COGconnected. The game is available in nine languages including English, German, Chinese and Japanese.

While the game industry is growing at a faster pace, the Thai animation industry has a longer history and is more rooted in the local cultural heritage. Thai animated characters often reflect "Thainess" through the rich colors and cheerful nature. The first Thai 3D animated feature film "Khan Khluay" (known as The Blue Elephant in the US), produced by Kantana Studio, was released in 2006 and became a box-office success, which has brought international attention to Thailand as a high-quality animation production base.  The Monk Studio's latest achievement "Sea of Love" is Thailand's first Netflix Kids series, fulfilling its goal to introduce original content designed and produced by Thai talent for the world. 

Thai series in the past decade have expanded to other Asian countries and beyond, partly due to the rise of streaming platforms. Thai dramas that became hits in other countries include Love Destiny, and My Husband in Law. "Girl from Nowhere" season 2 won the Best Asian TV Series Award at Busan's Asia Contents Awards in 2021.

Critics expect the popularity of Thai series to continue increasing in the future, thanks to attractive characters, storylines, locations and their reflection of local culture. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1867354/thai_digital_content.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza topping Netflix charts Netflix streaming stagione
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa, Fbi nella villa di Trump
News to go
Addio a Olivia Newton-John, aveva 73 anni
News to go
Bologna, sequestrati lingotti d'oro per 400mila euro
News to go
Ghiaccio marino antartico al valore più basso di sempre
News to go
9 agosto 1974, le dimissioni del presidente Nixon
News to go
Zaporizhzhya, Guterres: "Ogni attacco a centrale nucleare è suicida"
News to go
Gaza, cessate il fuoco tra Israele e Jihad islamica: ultime news
News to go
Colombia, si insedia neo presidente Gustavo Petro
News to go
Auguri a Dustin Hoffman, l'attore compie 85 anni
News to go
Vaiolo scimmie, vaccinazione al via a Roma
News to go
Ryanair, nuovo sciopero: ancora disagi
News to go
Guerra Ucraina Russia, ultime news
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza