Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 19:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:51 Ucraina, Biden e Macron: "Sostegno finché sarà necessario"

19:38 Baldoni (Acn): 'Intelligenza Artificiale legata a trasformazione digitale'

19:35 Qatar 2022, ct Belgio si dimette: "E' stata mia ultima partita"

19:25 Governo, Letta: "Terzo Polo già pronto a passare in maggioranza"

19:23 Innovazione, Canova(Iulm): 'Avvento Intelligenza Artificiale implica scenari inediti'

19:16 Innovazione, Fabiano (Icch): 'l’Intelligenza Artificiale permea nostra vita quotidiana'

19:03 Juventus, indagine Uefa per violazioni del fair play finanziario

19:01 Iran, "campagna per rapire e uccidere dissidenti e intellettuali all'estero"

18:55 Niger, Fond. Med-Or: Sahel area strategica per sicurezza intero pianeta

18:52 Migranti, presidente Niger: ‘C'è nesso tra traffico uomini, droga e armi, li combattiamo in Sahel'

18:52 Lukaku, gli errori incredibili e la rabbia finale - Video

18:50 Governo, al via Cdm: sul tavolo dl armi Ucraina e misure per Ischia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation brought together international autism experts in the fourth annual "Autism. A World of Opportunities" Conference

01 dicembre 2022 | 19.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international experts in the field of autism research gathered in Almaty for the fourth Annual International Conference "Autism. World of Opportunities." The conference, jointly organized by the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation and Narxoz University, attracted over 500 in-person and 8,000 online participants over the course of two days (November 29th-30th).

 

Among the speakers were leading researcher and UCLA professor, Dr. Connie Kasari, Adelphi University professor and author, Dr. Stephen Shore, renowned scientist and author, Dr. Temple Gradin, and many more experts from Kazakhstan and around the world. Participants included psychiatrists, psychologists, neuroscientists, teachers, and parents of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Dr. Stephen Shore commented that, "such conferences are a great example of how people with autism can be involved in social activities." He added that various topics concerning autism were discussed, including education, and that the conference is an important step towards improving the lives of autistic people.

One of the major topics of discussion was the early identification of autism, which is key to the successful integration of autistic people in society. In one of the conversations, Dr. Almaz Sharman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, spoke with Dr. Joseph Buxbaum, Director of the Seaver Autism Center for Research, about new approaches for early diagnosis, such as the possibility of diagnosing autism by identifying genetic mutations in the family.

There is no official state program for the early diagnosis of autism in Kazakhstan yet. The Foundation's activities in this field, including the annual conference, aim to address this issue.  According to Dr. Almaz Sharman, "spreading awareness about the challenges that children and adults with autism face can lead to a more understanding society, and better integration and opportunities for autistic people in Kazakhstan."

The program "Autism. One World for All," though which the conference was organized, is the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation's flagship project. The program was created in 2014 to provide support for families and improve the lives of autistic children. As of today, 11 "Asyl Miras" autism centers have been established across Kazakhstan, employing over 200 specialists trained by international experts. More than 14,000 autistic children have participated in the program so far.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1959979/Bulat_Utemuratov_Fund_logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1959980/Bulat_Utemuratov_Foundation.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-bulat-utemuratov-foundation-brought-together-international-autism-experts-in-the-fourth-annual-autism-a-world-of-opportunities-conference-301691917.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN52784 en US Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Altro fourth Annual International Conference participants over search gathered in Almaty congresso
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue lancia rivoluzione del packaging e punta sul riuso
News to go
Treviso, denunciati 72 vettori aerei
News to go
Sciopero generale al via dalle 21
News to go
Morto Gerardo Bianco, storico esponente della Dc
News to go
Lavoro, occupazione ottobre: i dati Istat
News to go
Qatar 2022, Frappart prima donna ad arbitrare Mondiali
News to go
Guerra Russia-Ucraina, Lavrov contro il Papa
News to go
Bonus cinema 2022-2023, come funziona
News to go
Frana Ischia, Musumeci: "Circa 900 edifici interessati e 290 persone sfollate"
News to go
Qatar 2022, squadre agli ottavi di finale e match di oggi
News to go
Firenze, frode informatica milionaria ai danni di una banca
News to go
Armi all'Ucraina, Conte attacca il governo: "Guerrafondaio"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza