Martedì 18 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:49
The Launch of Crurated, a New Membership-Based Wine Community

18 maggio 2021 | 09.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The cutting-edge new concept is connecting wine lovers with the very people behind the bottles they cherish

LONDON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching this spring, Crurated, a unique membership-based wine community, will give wine lovers the opportunity to buy and bid on bottles hand-selected from the cellars of some of the most coveted producers in the world. Collectors and enthusiasts of all levels will be able to come together to celebrate their passion and learn more about their favorite wines and regions through digital content and exclusive, in-person experiences. 

Christine Erickson and Alfonso De Gaetano from Crurated | Photo credit: David Fritz Goeppinger

Founder Alfonso de Gaetano, who brings over a decade of experience at Google, dreamed up the concept for Crurated because he wanted to create a community of fellow connoisseurs that could discover, learn about and acquire wine from the hands of the estates themselves. "Building a community between like-minded people will be at the core of Crurated's road map," De Gaetano says.

In addition to the wealth of wine knowledge from experienced fine-and-rare wine experts like Crurated's Chief Strategy Officer, Christy Erickson, Crurated applies advanced technology to provide the greatest possible customer experience. Bottles feature a unique blockchain technology that tracks wine from the second it leaves the domaine's doors. Members also receive complimentary storage at Crurated's professional, temperature- and humidity-controlled warehouse in Burgundy. But where the platform really shines is the selection of bottles that are hand-picked from the cellars, offering members the chance — and access — to purchase young and library vintages from sought-after wineries. 

Crurated will offer three membership tiers:

About Crurated:

Launched in 2021 with an emphasis on France and Italy, Crurated is a membership-based wine community designed to connect connoisseurs with world-class producers. A team of specialists provides personalized services and authentic experiences, while Crurated's seamless logistics service guarantees quality and provenance thanks to secure wine cellar storage and innovative blockchain technology. For more on Crurated, visit crurated.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1505438/Crurated.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1511917/Crurated_Logo.jpg

For media inquiries:Marianne Fabre-LanvinMarianne Fabre-Lanvin & Co.h@mfl-co.com

 

Crurated logo

 

