Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 09:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:22 Covid oggi Toscana, 2.253 contagi e 12 morti: bollettino 1 novembre

10:01 Naufragio nel mar Egeo, decine di migranti dispersi

09:46 Fiorello ironizza: "Per questa diretta nessun giornalista Tg1 maltrattato"

09:34 Strage Seul per Halloween, ministro chiede scusa

09:24 Ucraina, ripristinate acqua ed energia elettrica a Kiev

09:13 Pensioni novembre 2022: date, aumenti e bonus 150 euro

08:45 Julia Roberts: "Martin Luther King pagò conto ospedale quando nacqui"

08:12 Usa, sparatoria a Chicago: 14 persone ferite tra cui 3 bambini

08:01 Israele alle urne per la quinta volta in 43 mesi

07:52 Governo Meloni: dalla Giustizia al Covid, le prime misure dell'esecutivo

00:38 Maxiprocesso dei Nebrodi, alla sbarra la 'mafia dei pascoli': 91 condanne

23:54 Mafia, maxiprocesso dei Nebrodi: condanne per oltre 600 anni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The startup Nooka Space brings innovation to airport terminals by introducing the concept of flex office booths on demand

01 novembre 2022 | 09.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CLUJ NAPOCA, Romania, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nooka Space, the company who designed the first smart proximity office network in the world, back in 2020, introduces the concept of flex office on demand in airport waiting areas, to provide passengers with private spaces to work or relax, while waiting for their flight. As such, Nooka Space launches Nooka Air, a smart office booth designed to offer better airport experience during the waiting hours in terminals.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9106451-startup-nooka-space-innovation-airport-terminals-flex-office-booths/ 

Nooka Air state-of-the-art office booths are enhanced by technology, allowing users to have full control over the space, from booking the desired time slot to customizing the inside environment, such as lighting or temperature. The digitalized Nooka Air office booths are IoT integrated, providing smart access to the space and its features directly from a mobile app. Nooka Space offers fully equipped, Wi-Fi connected, pay-as-you-go office pods to better airport experience and work while traveling. With their sound proofing technology and ergonomic furniture, Nooka Air booths are designed to boost users focus and wellbeing and improve productivity on the go, without being distracted by the noise and bustle of the airport.

Sandu Băbășan, CO Founder Nooka Space „In recent years we noticed profound changes in the way we travel, work, socialize, and engage with external environments. Like many other industries across the world, airports are still facing the effects of the pandemic and need to put more emphasis on passengers' experience, safety, and wellbeing. As such, the waiting area experience is crucial to customer satisfaction. The lack of private spaces to work or relax in many international airports led us to the idea of creating Nooka Air, a high-tech office booth that can be booked and used as a private space to work, concentrate, or relax while waiting for the  flight."

Cluj Avram Iancu International Airport is one of the first beneficiaries of Nooka Air office booths.

„Weare in advanced negotiations and close to signing contracts with other 9 airports in Western Europe. Moreover, based on the data collected from the booking history within the app, 1 in 3 users have extended their stay, which makes us confident that the solution we offer will bring added value to passenger experience in airport terminals", Sandu Băbășan added.

Nooka Space has the mission to create a global network of smart proximity offices and to grow a community of users, contributing to the sustainable development of the smart cities. Nooka Space has offices in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Romania, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy and France. For further information, please visit www.nookaspace.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931645/Nooka_Air.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931636/Nooka_Space_Logo.jpg

   

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-startup-nooka-space-brings-innovation-to-airport-terminals-by-introducing-the-concept-of-flex-office-booths-on-demand-301663467.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN10170 en US ICT Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Economia_E_Finanza office network office concept idea
Vedi anche
News to go
India, crolla ponte: oltre 130 morti
News to go
Scuola, 18 novembre mobilitazione nazionale studenti
News to go
Torino, frode per oltre 20 milioni nel settore calzature
News to go
Caro energia, bollette più care a ottobre
News to go
Terremoto, 20 anni fa il crollo della scuola di San Giuliano di Puglia
News to go
Serie A, oggi posticipi Verona-Roma e Monza-Bologna
News to go
Ucraina, attacco massiccio russo alle strutture energetiche
News to go
Covid, Gimbe: "Mantenere obbligo mascherine in ospedale"
News to go
Rave party Modena, iniziato lo sgombero
News to go
Brasile, Lula eletto presidente
News to go
Lavoro, controlli nei cantieri: su 377, irregolare l'86%
News to go
Ponte Ognissanti dà una spinta al turismo, 5 milioni i pernottamenti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza