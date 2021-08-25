Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 25 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 13:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:25 Green pass Italia fino a 12 mesi, cosa pensano gli esperti

13:13 Green pass Italia, Vaia: "Sì a prolungamento anche oltre un anno"

13:00 Covid Giappone, stato d'emergenza in altre 8 prefetture: "Quadro molto grave"

12:59 Green pass Italia, Minelli: "Durata 12 mesi non va bene per tutti"

12:39 Vaccino obbligatorio, Bassetti: "Tempo scaduto, entro agosto si decida"

12:37 Il bimbo di Nevermind fa causa ai Nirvana dopo 30 anni

12:31 Tumori, scoperto nuovo meccanismo per 'affamare' il cancro

12:25 Covid oggi Toscana, 654 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 25 agosto

12:00 Camorra, arrestato in Spagna latitante del clan Mazzarella

11:50 M5S, Grillo: "Reddito di base universale nuovo diritto umano"

11:37 Afghanistan, "Talebani picchiano e sparano, situazione tragica"

11:19 Vaccino, Burioni: "Potrebbe risolvere problema, ma devono farlo tutti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Żubr beer brand helps buy land for Biebrza National Park in Poland to protect endangered species

25 agosto 2021 | 10.02
LETTURA: 3 minuti

WARSAW, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poland's largest national park, the Biebrza National Park is a natural treasure on the map of Europe and one of the last valleys in Europe not destroyed by man. Meanwhile, approximately 40% of the land does not belong to it.The Polish Żubr brand is working towards securing this priceless area – in cooperation with the park authorities, Żubr is helping to buy land that should be actively protected.

This is also a brands response to the postulates of the European Union and the United Nations calling for giving lands back to nature in order to stop the climate and environmental crisis. In keeping with this trend and with reference to the alarming United Nations report from August of this year, the Polish Żubr beer brand decided to help the authorities of the Biebrza National Park to protect areas that are priceless for endangered species of animals. That is why Żubr has embarked on long-term cooperation with the Biebrza National Park, in order to recover plots of land that are lying on its territory.

Approximately 500 million m³ of water has accumulated in the wetlands of the Biebrza Valley, one of the last valleys in Europe not destroyed by man.  The marshes cool the climate, are islands of biodiversity, act as natural air conditioners and, in addition, constitute a unique habitat for protected species of birds that are admired by the whole of Europe. However, more than 40% of the Biebrza National Park still belongs to private owners and the park staff are unable to conduct appropriate nature conservation activities there, such as protecting habitats, regulating tourist traffic and preventing the destruction of nature as a result of the development of agriculture or construction.

"The protection of habitats is the most effective measure for nature, and not the protection of species. The protection of habitats is critical for an endangered species of birds to remain in the given area. Because it not only nests there, but also feeds, brings its chicks to the water and rests during migration. While farming is not appropriate protection of these habitats, namely appropriate de-bushing, mowing, etc. This will ONLY be possible if we acquire these lands for the Park and protect them properly" says Włodzimierz Wróblewski, Deputy Director of the Biebrza National Park.

Buying land is the priority for the Biebrza National Park, but it is a long and costly process. The involvement of the Żubr brand means this process can be accelerated. The first of the planned plots has already been purchased with funding from the brand and thus has enlarged the Biebrza National Park's ownership of the area.

The activities of the Żubr brand take place at a time when no new national park has been established in Poland for 20 years. The average area of national parks in the European Union is approximately 3.4% of the country's area, whereas they only constitute 1.1% in Poland. Meanwhile, more than 70% of Poles surveyed are in favour of increasing the area of national parks.

The activities in the Biebrza National Park are a part of consistent implementation of the mission of Żubr  brand belonging to Asahi Europe, which is based on the active support of wildlife species by reinvesting some of its profits in them. It pursues this mission in the most valuable natural regions of Poland. It supports various nature conservation initiatives – long-term initiatives, such as cooperation with the Białowieża National Park, and those that require quick action, such as assistance during fire in the Biebrza Valley.

"The Żubr brand was created 18 years ago around the symbols of Polish nature. In the brand's advertisements, the brand hero – Żubr (representative of the European bison) – plays the role of the Guardian of the Forest, who cares for all of its inhabitants. As our brand draws from the world of Polish nature, we feel responsible for actively supporting its protection," says Urszula Czerniawska-Kapeluch, Senior Brand Manager of the Żubr brand.

In 2019, the Żubr brand donated a million zlotys to the protection of endangered species; in 2020 it funded specialist equipment worth 1 million zlotys for the Białowieża National Park, while a further million will be donated this year to the battle for the preservation of wildlife in its most natural form.

For more information on the Fund's activities please visit: www.funduszzubra.pl

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601609/Zubr_and_Biebrzanski_Park_Narodowy.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Turismo Turismo Alimentazione Alimentazione Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Poland's largest national park ubr brand land brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Afghanistan, deadline per ritiro Usa resta 31 agosto
News to go
Anatema del Papa contro l'ipocrisia
News to go
Firenze, sequestrati in aeroporto cosmetici vietati
Sky
Gomorra 5, il nuovo teaser della stagione finale - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, tasso di positività al 2.3%
News to go
Green pass scuola, Costa: "Rigidi su obbligo"
News to go
Sponz Fest, al via la nona edizione
Salvini: "Rivedere reddito cittadinanza". Il gesto di Conte - Video
News to go
Paralimpiadi 2021, la cerimonia d'apertura
News to go
Torino, crolla palazzina: morto un bimbo
News to go
Afghanistan, talebani: "Situazione migliorata"
News to go
Truffe agli anziani, arrestati due finti carabinieri
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza