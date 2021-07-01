Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Luglio 2021
Diana, William e Harry insieme per inaugurare la statua dedicata alla mamma

Covid oggi Italia, 882 contagi e 21 morti: bollettino 1 luglio

Lotteria scontrini, estrazioni 1 luglio: come scoprire se hai vinto

Zanardi, moglie Daniela: "Alex riesce a comunicare ma non a parlare"

Nuotatore maltese da record, 52 ore e 125 km nel Mediterraneo

Euro 2020, Ciccozzi: "Rischio alto focolai con tifosi inglesi a Roma"

Covid Fvg oggi, 15 contagi: bollettino 1 luglio

Wimbledon, Berrettini vola al terzo turno

Covid oggi Puglia, 40 contagi: bollettino 1 luglio

Trump Organization, direttore si consegna alle autorità

Variante Delta, Galli: "L'abbiamo già in casa e si diffonderà"

Covid oggi Sardegna, 10 contagi: bollettino 1 luglio

Three Partners Join Heidrick & Struggles in Europe

01 luglio 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, has added three partners to its Executive Search business in Europe during April and May 2021.

"Our clients are seeking high-performing, agile leaders to help them accelerate their business into the future," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe & Africa. "With the addition of these new consultants, we will continue to grow and strengthen our ability to deliver trusted executive search and leadership advisory services to our clients."

Kit Bingham joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Partner in the London office and head of the UK CEO and Board Practice. He leads searches for chairs, non-executive directors and CEOs across a wide range of industries, and supports board effectiveness through succession planning, onboarding, evaluation, diversity and inclusion and talent mapping. Previously, he was the UK chair and non-executive practice director of another international search firm.

Silke Eisenreich joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Partner in the Frankfurt office and brings deep experience advising board members and executives in the financial services sector across Europe. Silke brings vast experience working with clients on succession and hiring decisions and is highly skilled in meeting clients' future talent needs. Previously, she was a senior client partner at a global executive search firm and built the financial services practice for the German market.

Pedro Lerma joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Partner in the Madrid office, bringing 15 years of executive search experience. Pedro has deep expertise working with private equity firms and advising them on their leadership succession plans, including the appointment of both executive and non-executive directors. Previously, he was at another global search firm.

About Heidrick & StrugglesHeidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:Chiara Pierdomenicocpierdomenico@heidrick.com+44 20 7075 4236

 

