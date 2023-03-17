Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 17 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 09:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:21 Carburante, prezzo benzina e gasolio in calo oggi in Italia

09:02 Corea del Nord lancia missile intercontinentale: "Monito ai nemici"

08:52 MabArt, messinese tra i primi grazie a opera d'arte con realtà virtuale

08:07 Riforma delle pensioni in Francia, disordini e arresti

23:53 Concutelli, striscione a Roma a 'firma' gruppo ultras giallorosso

23:09 Europa League, Real Sociedad-Roma 0-0: giallorossi ai quarti di finale

23:05 Conference League, Az Alkmaar-Lazio 2-1: biancocelesti fuori agli ottavi

22:11 Riforma fiscale 2023, nuove aliquote irpef e flat tax: cosa cambia

21:22 Conference League, Fiorentina cala il poker in Turchia si qualifica ai quarti

21:11 Plusvalenze Juve, udienza Collegio Garanzia il 19 aprile

21:08 Scontri Napoli, Piantedosi: "Frange tifosi sempre più violente preoccupano"

21:01 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente 16 marzo 2023

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

thyssenkrupp Materials Services Eastern Europe signs MoU with CarbonChain for Metals Carbon Transparency

17 marzo 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CarbonChain's transparent and accurate carbon accounting will support thyssenkrupp Materials Services Eastern Europe in its decarbonization efforts.

LONDON, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarbonChain, an AI-fueled carbon accounting platform using granular data to provide end-to-end visibility into the carbon footprint of a company's supply chain, announced it has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with thyssenkrupp Materials Services Eastern Europe, the leading industrial materials partner in the eastern European market, to build an ecosystem of carbon transparency in the metals industry.

"A missing piece for steel decarbonization is supplier engagement with accurate carbon accounting," said Adam Hearne, CEO and Co-founder, CarbonChain. "Combining CarbonChain's carbon accounting expertise with thyssenkrupp's deep rooted industry presence will be a vital tool to spur transparency and decarbonization across intersecting steel supply chains."

The agreement allows CarbonChain to enable thyssenkrupp Materials Services Eastern Europe with the tools needed to track metal production greenhouse gas emissions and define standards for supplier transparency. thyssenkrupp Materials Services Eastern Europe recently publicized its sustainability goals, sharing its commitment to operate on a climate-neutral basis, reduce CO2 emissions in the supply chain and enforce social standards.

"Integrating GHG transparency into the supply chains of thyssenkrupp is critical," said Jörg Heiles, CEO Operating Unit Materials, thyssenkrupp Materials Services Eastern Europe. "By joining forces with suppliers like mills and using CarbonChain's leading technical solution, the industry can start to build high fidelity emissions transparency, so that decarbonization decisions can be made at the supplier, product, and company levels. Engaging with our suppliers will help us prepare our supply chains for reporting and carbon pricing regulation, develop meaningful climate goals, and support our ongoing policy engagement." 

Together, both companies will foster the adoption of digital solutions to track GHG emissions across supply chains. This project is set to enhance transparency for thyssenkrupp Materials Services Eastern Europe, alongside other industry leaders, with detailed insights into its supply chain carbon hotspots, product carbon footprints, and opportunities for emissions reductions.

About CarbonChain CarbonChain empowers companies to make climate-conscious decisions to accelerate action toward a net-zero economy. Its AI-powered carbon accounting platform automates emissions tracking with accurate, granular, asset-level data for carbon-intensive supply chains, including metals, mining and manufacturing. CarbonChain's methodology has been validated by SGS and verified by Bureau Veritas for manufacturers, commodity traders, financiers and freight firms to unlock unrivaled insight into carbon-related risks and opportunities in near real time.

Founded in 2019, CarbonChain is a CDP accredited solutions provider, a Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) supporter and a proud member of ResponsibleSteel. CarbonChain is supported by the UK government's innovation arm (InnovateUK) and was part of the Y Combinator Summer 2020 cohort. Visit carbonchain.com to learn more.

Media contact: carbonchain@bamtheagency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034985/carbon_chain_logo_full_02__3___1___1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thyssenkrupp-materials-services-eastern-europe-signs-mou-with-carbonchain-for-metals-carbon-transparency-301774779.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Ambiente AltroAltro Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza carbon accounting accounting contabilità aziendale mou
Vedi anche
News to go
Pantheon a pagamento, biglietto di 5 euro per visitarlo
News to go
Materie prime 'made in Ue', ecco il piano dell’Europa
News to go
Fisco, Landini: "Pagano solo dipendenti e pensionati, mi sono rotto"
News to go
Economia, Bce rialza tassi di interesse di 50 punti
News to go
Voli a terra domani per lo sciopero generale
News to go
Foggia, traffico droga: 24 arresti
News to go
Grecia, disastro ferroviario: sciopero generale ferma il Paese
News to go
Migranti, Meloni a familiari vittime Cutro: "Vicinanza del governo"
News to go
Guerra in Ucraina, video drone Usa abbattuto da jet Russia sul Mar Nero
News to go
Isopensione, come funziona e chi può chiederla
News to go
Clima, Mattarella: "Sforzi insufficienti, manca il senso di urgenza"
News to go
Case green, Codacons: con direttiva Ue maxi stangata per famiglie
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza