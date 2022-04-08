Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 14:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:23 Ucraina: lo scrittore russo Shishkin, 'russofobia aiuta propaganda Putin, non fate il suo gioco'

14:19 Attacco stazione Kramatorsk, Russia nega responsabilità

14:19 Guerra Ucraina, quinto pacchetto sanzioni Ue a Russia: cosa prevede

13:57 Diritti umani, Raizes Teatro vola da Palermo a Torino

13:57 Covid oggi Fvg, 1.141 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 8 aprile

13:53 Covid oggi Puglia, 5.352 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 8 aprile

13:41 Covid Italia, Bassetti: "Finita emergenza ma non convivenza con virus"

13:25 Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 19.000 soldati Russia"

13:19 Torino-Lione, Webuild testa il robot Axel

13:11 Ucraina, presidente Corte Suprema Kiev: "Raccolte prove valide su crimini di guerra"

13:06 Ucraina, Razzi: "Ho la black-list e sono rientrato, ora tocca a Berlusconi..."

12:55 Ucraina, italiano a Donetsk: "Resto qui, da Mariupol una marea di persone"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Tianlong COVID-19 Solution Safeguards Passengers In Jakarta International Airport In Indonesia

08 aprile 2022 | 10.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XI'AN, China, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianlong's integrated PCR lab solution is installed in Jakarta's international airport in Indonesia to help conduct nucleic acid testing for inbound and outbound passengers. Since its installation in September 2021, Tianlong's COVID-19 solution has helped diagnose hundreds of positive cases at the Jakarta International Airport. Timely entry testing effectively prevents the import of positive cases from abroad and protects the gateway of Indonesia.

Since the airport is still a focal point in the global spread of COVID-19, fast and accurate detection is crucial to stopping the chain of transmission and evacuate passengers. Tianlong's COVID-19 solution has enhanced the testing capability of the Jakarta international airport with the report within one and a half hours, which effectively helps fast isolation and ensures the timely departure of flights, reducing inconvenience for passengers during the transition. 

Tianlong uses the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method for nucleic acid detection. With the step of PCR amplification, the result is more accurate. Tianlong's COVID-19 solution realizes fast and accurate detection with the test result reporting within one and a half hours, which fully meets the epidemic prevention and control requirement of airports. Up to 3,000 samples will be tested in the Jakarta international airport by Tianlong COVID-19 solution per day.

Tianlong is a leading molecular diagnosis products manufacturer in China. We are doing R&D on nucleic acid extraction and detection devices and reagents. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tianlong's products have helped over 60 countries fight against the pandemic, such as Indonesia, Denmark, the UAE. Our products have helped local facilities build up the health care system and fast diagnose COVID-19 patients. Tianlong's anti-epidemic products have been a star in the war against COVID-19. Apart from the COVID-19 solution, Tianlong has reagents covering 200 kinds of disease detection. We will bring technology to life and provide more solutions to better care for people globally.

Explore Tianlong: https://www.tlgenetech.cn/

Follow us on:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tianlongbiotech Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TianlongBiotech/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TianlongBiotech

Contact us:inquiry@medtl.com+86-29-82682132

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782568/2_ID_1a2149e12028.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Trasporti_E_Logistica integrated PCR lab solution Timely entry testing Indonesia laboratorio
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, massima allerta dopo attacco a Tel Aviv
News to go
Covid Campania, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Onu: 1.563 civili uccisi da inizio guerra, 130 i bimbi
News to go
F1, Schumacher: "Sto bene, correrò in Australia"
Ucraina, i ringraziamenti all'Adnkronos dei danzatori dell'Ukrainian Classical Ballet
News to go
Narcotraffico, 11 arresti: sequestrati 80 chili di cocaina
News to go
Ponte Morandi, 59 rinvii a giudizio
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Covid, "tanti morti in over 70 per calo copertura booster e antivirali poco usati"
News to go
Telepass, dopo 25 anni aumenta il canone
News to go
Maradona, maglia 'Mano de Dios' all'asta da Sotheby's
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Kuleba: "Serve embargo su gas e petrolio Russia"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza