Domenica 14 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:01
comunicato stampa

TOJOY won the award on China-Arab Unicorn summit. Ge Jun believed that the sharing economy platform was being a fertile ground for accelerating unicorns

14 maggio 2023 | 02.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, May 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Arab-China Unicorn Investment Summit of the 12th Annual Investment Meeting（AIM）held in Abu Dhabi on May 9, 2023. TOJOY Group won the "Unicorns Social Impact Awards" which grants recognition of TOJOY's outstanding contribution to advocating the Great Sharing Economy and accelerating innovative enterprises. H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Vice Chairman of the Industry Development Council and H.E. Dawood Al Shezawi, President of the Annual Investment Meeting presented the award to Ge Jun, Global CEO of TOJOY Group.

H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Vice Chairman of the Industry Development Council and H.E. Dawood Al Shezawi, President, Annual Investment Meeting presented the award to Ge Jun

Ge Jun expressed his gratitude for this honor. He mentioned that this is the result of TOJOY's efforts to promote and develop the Great Sharing Economy, making all efforts to accelerate innovative enterprises and continuing to innovate and forge ahead. Over the past 32 years, TOJOY prioritized innovation-driven development, made great value for society through technological innovation and services upgrading.

It's a pleasure to see, Xiaoyudida (XYDD) gained the same award in the event. XYDD is being accelerated on TOJOY's platform and its business has developed rapidly.

In fact, as a global enterprise enabling a platform based on the big data of millions of entrepreneurs, TOJOY's business expanded to more than 40 cities in China and overseas. The platform has gathered more than 2.8 million SME owners, with more than 18,000 innovative enterprise resources.

"Nowadays, the industries need to transform and upgrade in the world. While in China, about 10000 innovative enterprises need various resources to support their development every year, and 10 million traditional SME owners need to transform and upgrade, which requires the empowerment of sharing platforms, which is our responsibility." Ge Jun calls on the participants of this conference to pay more attention on China economy, cooperate with China partners, accelerate innovation and growth with TOJOY to capture future market opportunies. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076122/image_846138_53270211.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tojoy-won-the-award-on-china-arab-unicorn-summit-ge-jun-believed-that-the-sharing-economy-platform-was-being-a-fertile-ground-for-accelerating-unicorns-301823686.html

