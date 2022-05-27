Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Maggio 2022
comunicato stampa

Tromox Ukko S Wins the iF Design Award 2022

27 maggio 2022 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tromox Ukko S, the latest electric motorcycle from Tromox, has been awarded the iF DESIGN AWARD 2022 as one of the top winners of the world-renowned design label, recognized under the automobiles/vehicles category.

Tromox Ukko S won over the 132-member jury of global elites from almost 11,000 submissions from 57 countries, with its 100% electric feature, unique and high-tech design, and its superior performance. 

The iF Design Award is one of the world's most important design prizes that is identified as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF jury acknowledged the Tromox Ukko S for its social impact, design concept, and the differentiation from other similar products. 

The Tromox Ukko S is designed for urban riders to traverse the city and pursue the joy of riding in the suburbs in a green and eco-friendly way, not only to promote sustainability in the face of climate change, but also to drive the creation of a carbon neutral future. Tromox Ukko S is also in line with the future trend of mobility technology, sought after by global young riders because of its distinctive and stylish appearance and its unique social networking attributes - the automatic sensing function allows riders to connect with other Tromox Ukko S users.

"The iF award illustrates the hard work that the entire Tromox team put into the design of Ukko S, it is a lightweight high-speed intelligent electric motorcycle that offers users a sense of control that exceeds that of fuel-powered motorcycles," explained Tromox founder Porter Chen.

"We're honored that our design has been recognized by the iF jury, Tromox will be concentrating on creating e-mobility-related products that can make a positive contribution to the world's environmental protection causes."

Tromox aims to become a global leader in the electric mobility industry, creating electric motorcycles exclusively for young riders worldwide.

For more product information, please visit  www.tromox.com and follow @tromox_official on Instagram and  @tromoxofficial on Facebook. For cooperation and any further inquiries, please send an email to info@tromox.com, and we will be happy to assist.

Official Website: www.tromox.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/tromoxofficialInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/tromox_official/Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tromox/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826523/image_1.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
