Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:21 Governo, look istituzionale per Draghi

14:16 Covid Basilicata, 68 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino

14:08 Governo, Zingaretti: "Draghi apre fase nuova, ora incontro con M5S e Leu"

14:06 Governo, Magalli: "Draghi? Timore è che politici gli remino contro"

13:48 Governo, Draghi accetta incarico con riserva: la dichiarazione

13:38 Open Fiber, a Trapani fibra ottica disponibile per oltre 12 mila unità immobiliari

13:36 Governo, Draghi spacca Forza Italia: si attende linea chiara Berlusconi

13:26 esclusivo Governo, Grillo a M5S: "Leali a Conte, no a Draghi"

13:20 Comencini: "Cinema e teatri chiusi è follia, sono luoghi sicuri"

13:12 Covid Veneto, oggi 629 contagi e 57 morti: bollettino

13:00 TikTok blocca accesso minori di 13 anni

12:53 Crisi, l'arrivo di Draghi al Colle

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

TROUVER Launches Superconvenient 'Finder' Robot Vacuum Cleaner for Customers in Europe

03 febbraio 2021 | 03.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TROUVER, a youthful new brand in the Xiaomi ecological chain focused on performance, trendsetting design, and quality, has released its Finder Robot LDS Vacuum Mop in Europe. A smart all-in-one vacuum cleaner, Finder provides a new generation of customers with intuitive and hygienic home cleaning during periods of self-isolation.

TROUVER Launches Superconvenient ‘Finder’ Robot Vacuum Cleaner for Customers in Europe.

 

TROUVER to Releases Robot Vacuum Cleaner Finder in Europe to Ease the Housekeeping Stress with Free Hands.

Boasting a completely hands-free operation, Finder relieves the pressure of daily cleaning tasks at a time when young people are spending more time at home than ever before. The robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with a Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) unmanned navigation system, two-in-one sweep and mop feature, and powerful suction – enabling an effective and efficient all-purpose cleaning experience.

Finder's LDS system achieves smarter navigation during the cleaning process with higher accuracy and greater range. Using 5.2Hz adaptive scanning and 2080 times per second laser ranging, the system can run a full 360-degree scan of a house up to a 6-meter radius. Real-time and dynamic planning, powered by TROUVER's self-developed Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) algorithm and dual-core processor, ensures no areas of the home are missed and even delivers customized cleaning plans for individual home layouts.

At the same time, the sweep and mop 2-in-1 feature frees up valuable time, and the ultra-strong 2000Pa suction power enables deep cleaning of the entire home. With four suction modes, a brushless motor and unique sealed air ducts, Finder easily maintains strong suction at all times and can capture tiny particles on the ground including dust, hair and debris.

Meanwhile, the mop was developed with new materials for an enhanced cleaning effect: super-fine soft fiber catches even the smallest of fragments, while hard fiber scrubs away at stains on the ground. Combined with its 270mL water tank that is suspended from the device body, Finder can mop closer to the ground for a more thorough clean.

"At TROUVER, we explore new avenues of science and technology with the vision to bring high-quality products to more people around the world. Together with the Xiaomi Mi Home(Mijia) App, the Finder Robot Vacuum Cleaner delivers a truly intelligent hands-free cleaning experience. Users can manage the vacuum remotely using the app to adjust suction power control, manage the map, set up virtual walls, adjust power settings, and more. These connected features deliver an enhanced cleaning experience to free the user to enjoy more time at home doing what they love," said Weisheng Zhang, President of TROUVER.

A young, fashion-forward and trendy brand designed for the new generation of customers, TROUVER combines its innovative core technology with cutting-edge global design trends, and materials science. TROUVER's vision is to create next-level products that combine powerful core tech for the young generation, and boasts a 300-strong R&D team whom have extensive industrial experience of aerospace science and research development.

A truly global product, TROUVER's Finder Robot Vacuum Cleaner has already been launched in a number of markets including Germany, Russian, Thailand and South Korea. TROUVER plans to release its Finder Robot Vacuum Cleaner in more countries throughout 2021, bringing efficient hands-free cleaning to more young people around the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.trouver-tech.com/index_en.html

About TROUVER

TROUVER belongs to an important leading enterprise of the Xiaomi ecological chain — Dreame Technology. Pioneering in technology, industrial design, art, and fashion crossover as well as supply chain matrix, TROUVER is committed to creating next-level products that combine powerful core technology for young people.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430220/image1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430221/image2.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
TROUVER Launches Superconvenient Finder Finder provides Macintosh Finder Europa
Vedi anche
Governo, Draghi incontra Fico
Governo, Draghi accetta incarico con riserva: la dichiarazione
Governo
Crisi, l'arrivo di Draghi al Colle
Quirinale
Crisi governo, il messaggio di Mattarella: cosa ha detto
Crisi governo, Fico al Colle: cosa ha detto
Salvini: "Dicano se c'è governo, altrimenti elezioni"
Mafia, colpo ai clan: 23 fermi. C'è anche mandante omicidio Livatino
Genazzani (Ema): "Immunità di gregge solo dopo l’estate"
Bassetti e il medico anti-vaccino covid, il video dello scontro
Caterina Balivo: "Ecco perché ho lasciato 'Vieni da me'..."
L'intervista
Vittorio Storaro: "Io e Charlie Chaplin, così ho scoperto il cinema"
Renzi, governo, Bin Laden: cosa ha detto Travaglio in tv
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza