Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:21 Governo, look istituzionale per Draghi

14:16 Covid Basilicata, 68 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino

14:08 Governo, Zingaretti: "Draghi apre fase nuova, ora incontro con M5S e Leu"

14:06 Governo, Magalli: "Draghi? Timore è che politici gli remino contro"

13:48 Governo, Draghi accetta incarico con riserva: la dichiarazione

13:38 Open Fiber, a Trapani fibra ottica disponibile per oltre 12 mila unità immobiliari

13:36 Governo, Draghi spacca Forza Italia: si attende linea chiara Berlusconi

13:26 esclusivo Governo, Grillo a M5S: "Leali a Conte, no a Draghi"

13:20 Comencini: "Cinema e teatri chiusi è follia, sono luoghi sicuri"

13:12 Covid Veneto, oggi 629 contagi e 57 morti: bollettino

13:00 TikTok blocca accesso minori di 13 anni

12:53 Crisi, l'arrivo di Draghi al Colle

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

TROUVER to Launch POWER 11 Cordless Vacuum for European Homes

03 febbraio 2021 | 04.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TROUVER, a youthful new brand under Xiaomi ecological chain will officially launch its POWER 11 cordless vacuum for the European markets. Focused on performance, trend-setting design and quality, TROUVER's new vacuum will be available on Amazon, eBay and Aliexpress.

Lightweight and versatile, the POWER 11 is ideal for deep cleaning the entire home to provide dust-free stay-at-home experience during lockdowns. Weighing just 1.4kg, the sleek and ergonomic design of the POWER 11 makes cleaning a breeze.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused consumers to become more diligent and conscious of cleanliness in the home, particularly those living in highly-affected areas. In response to the need in this market, we have launched the POWER 11: a powerful yet affordable cordless vacuum that supports deep cleaning for the whole house. With its strong suction power and industry-leading filtration system, POWER 11 picks up some of the toughest challenges for vacuum cleaners including pet hair, dust and mites — all in one lightweight device," said Weisheng Zhang, President of TROUVER.

Lightweight and versatile, the POWER 11 is ideal for deep cleaning the entire home to provide dust-free stay-at-home experience during lockdowns. Weighing just 1.4kg, the sleek and ergonomic design of the POWER 11 makes cleaning a breeze. Attached flat mouth suction head and brush ensuring effective cleaning of corners, cracks and crevices, while fabric cleaning brush enables to deep clean bed and sofa that prevent dust or mite caused allergy. With one click, the stick vacuum quickly transforms into a handheld vacuum and back again to deliver ultra performance on multiple cleaning scenarios.

Powered by TROUVER'S AERO4.0 digital motor, the POWER 11 reaches a rotational speed of up to 100,000RPM — generating more suction power than most corded vacuums. In addition, the POWER 11's core technology boasts up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction, which enables most users to efficiently clean their whole house in a single charge, while the battery pack can be replaced with a single press of a button.

The vacuum also boasts three different power modes, so users can select the right cleaning mode by the large LED color dashboard for the right task, with the right balance of power and run-time. Once the cleaning is done, users simply press a button to release the dust bag for a hygienic no-touch emptying process.

As a core brand in Xiaomi ecological chain, TROUVER meets Xiaomi's supply chain matrix needs with powerful technological products designed for a new generation of customers. TROUVER's products are created using aviation-level‌ technology created by a 300-strong R&D team consisting of aerospace engineers and incorporate patented technology across numerous fields including high-level motors, robotics, aerodynamics, noise reduction, and more. The brand also boasts a design-led philosophy to its product to create slick, bold designs that are tailor-made for trend-setters. Combining with edge-cutting innovation and fashion design, TROUVER is also endorsed by the British Butler's Guild, an industry leader in high-class cleaning services.

About TROUVER

TROUVER belongs to an important leading enterprise of Xiaomi ecological chain -- Dreame Technology. Pioneering in technology, industrial design, art, and fashion crossover as well as supply chain matrix, TROUVER is committed to creating next-level products that combine the powerful core technology for young people.

TROUVER to Launch POWER 11 Cordless Vacuum for European Homes

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431258/Power11_____9.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431259/Power11_____2.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
trend setting design Xiaomi ecological Launch its POWER eBay
Vedi anche
Governo, Draghi incontra Fico
Governo, Draghi accetta incarico con riserva: la dichiarazione
Governo
Crisi, l'arrivo di Draghi al Colle
Quirinale
Crisi governo, il messaggio di Mattarella: cosa ha detto
Crisi governo, Fico al Colle: cosa ha detto
Salvini: "Dicano se c'è governo, altrimenti elezioni"
Mafia, colpo ai clan: 23 fermi. C'è anche mandante omicidio Livatino
Genazzani (Ema): "Immunità di gregge solo dopo l’estate"
Bassetti e il medico anti-vaccino covid, il video dello scontro
Caterina Balivo: "Ecco perché ho lasciato 'Vieni da me'..."
L'intervista
Vittorio Storaro: "Io e Charlie Chaplin, così ho scoperto il cinema"
Renzi, governo, Bin Laden: cosa ha detto Travaglio in tv
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza