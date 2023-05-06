Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 06 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:28 Attentato a scrittore russo Prilepin, ferito in esplosione sua auto

13:22 Dorrego fa il bis a Roma con il ristorante argentino El Porteño Gourmet

13:16 Fi, parla Berlusconi: "Qui per voi. Nessuno riuscirà a sconfiggerci"

13:09 Ferrovie, guasto alla linea elettrica: ritardi da norda a sud

12:48 Incoronazione Carlo III, Harry in terza fila con Andrea

11:51 Lavoro, Schlein: "Scelte governo scellerate"

11:08 Corte d'appello di Milano conferma l'omologazione del concordato preventivo di Moby e Cin

10:53 Savona, donna uccisa con colpo di pistola alla testa

10:50 Ascolti tv, 'I Migliori Anni' vince la prima serata

10:18 Carlo III incoronato re a Westminster: "Sono qui per servire"

10:13 Philip Morris, Hannappel: "Siamo capo-filiera che lavora su connessione imprese"

10:09 Incoronazione Carlo III, arrestato per proteste leader movimento repubblicano

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Unilumin original design won 4 iF Awards

06 maggio 2023 | 11.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the XS, LRS, UHPⅢ and UpanelSⅡ series products designed originally by Unilumin Group have been chosen and honored by the iF awards among more than 11,000 entries around the world. Unilumin has become the only enterprise in the LED industry to have four products awarded by this international authority award in once.

Since the German iF design award was established in 1953, it has been recognized as the one of the most prestigious design prizes in the world, which is the Oscars award of the design world.

The single cabinet of Unilumin's XS series product has 9 angle adjustment gears, ± 40 ° ultra-wide arc range to achieve the "S" shape. The screen is so smooth that it can realize a variety of creative shapes.

To create a hoistable product, Unilumin designers considered the left and right pull during installation so that they designed a triangular structure to meet the mechanical need. In addition, the product's arc lock on both sides enables adjustment of arc screen. Combined with the power push-button maintenance design, it is both sophisticated and user-friendly.

The LRS series products realize a perfect balance between cost and design. In order to make the power box maintenance efficient and convenient, a modular design is adopted for the product to integrate the power source, receiver card, and HUB card into the power supply box. To realize cost control, the rounded design of the bottom of the cabinet also ensures the comfort of use.

The UHPⅢ series products have simple and elegant appearances. Through the contrast in color and material, two-color masking and spraying technology is used for the back cover of the cabinet to generate a unique impact. Hidden handle, detachable rear cover design provide clients with the convenience of post-maintenance installation.

The UpanelSⅡ series which have continuously won Japan Good Design Award, Red Dot Award and iF Design Award, represents the design level of Unilumin's high-end small pitch products. Multilateral folding surfaces and folding lines are extensively used for the products.

From the concept of design , the sketch design and review, effect drawing and modeling，to the process guidance drawing production and product implementation, Unilumin,the representative brand of Chinese LED industry, has demonstrated the international-level capability in the original design of industrial products.

Photos -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071193/creative_display.jpg https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071194/LRS_series_product_design_draft.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unilumin-original-design-won-4-if-awards-301817676.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN92609 en US ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza only enterprise been chosen enterprise azienda
Vedi anche
News to go
Incoronazione Carlo III, al via tre giorni di celebrazioni
News to go
Riforme, Meloni avvia confronto con opposizioni
News to go
Pasta sempre più cara, convocata commissione
News to go
Pasta, rincari a raffica: convocata Commissione di allerta
News to go
Pnrr, il flash mob di +Europa con i passeggini vuoti
News to go
Giro d'Italia 2023 al via
News to go
Corruzione nella sanità a Reggio Calabria, 11 misure cautelari
News to go
Pedofilia, Papa: "Stop ai video di abusi su minori, fermare crimine"
News to go
Siccità, Salvini scrive ai governatori di 5 Regioni
News to go
Napoli festa scudetto, morte 26enne: ipotesi raid mirato
News to go
Serbia, 8 morti in seconda sparatoria di massa in pochi giorni
News to go
Pirateria online, Commissione Ue prepara una stretta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza