Martedì 02 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:06
Universal Edition revolutionises the worldwide music market: "scodo" goes online and enables composers worldwide to publish sheet music in a new way

02 febbraio 2021 | 10.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

VIENNA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Composers are currently facing many challenges in the limited classical music market and have to assert themselves against both modern trends and old established ones. At the same time, they must take care of administrative necessities and rights management.

With scodo, Universal Edition has responded to this situation and is opening up the future of music: With this new publishing tool, the Viennese music publisher is offering all composers the opportunity to appear in its globally established catalogue between such renowned composers as Gustav Mahler, Arnold Schönberg, and Arvo Pärt.

The new composers are provided with a new and flexible web tool for the publication of their sheet music. With just a few clicks, music makers can publish a new work at any time, which can be obtained worldwide via the Universal Edition website. All sheet music published via scodo can not only be distributed printed but also digitally via UE now.

Universal Edition, the music publisher with a success story spanning more than 100 years, is thus keeping its finger on the pulse of the time and offers the entire range of modern music distribution. With scodo, a long-standing demand on the music market is being met. The publishing tool sets a milestone for music publishing with the help of digitalisation.

You can find more information at www.universaledition.com/scodo.

Universal Edition was founded in 1901. It has been distributing its sheet music for beginners as well as professional players of the best orchestras worldwide.

With scodo and UE now, Universal Edition provides composers and musicians worldwide with new forms of publishing and distributing sheet music.

Consultation note, Picture request

Universal Edition AG Cordula Tippeltippel@universaledition.comT: +43-1-33723-610

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
