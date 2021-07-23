Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:45 Eutanasia legale, Ferragni e Fedez firmano referendum

16:36 Covid oggi Lazio: 854 contagi, 544 a Roma. Bollettino 23 luglio

16:21 Caso Tobini, legale madre: "Troppe contraddizioni"

16:12 La battaglia di mamma Annarita: "Voglio la verità su mio figlio David"

16:10 Covid, Salvini si è vaccinato a Milano

16:05 Il giallo dell'uccisione del parà in Afghanistan, la madre: "No all'archiviazione"

16:02 Tokyo 2020 l'altra cerimonia, dalla navetta che sbaglia strada al wi-fi non funzionante

15:40 Esercito: Da settembre a Palermo il Polo informativo ed espositivo

15:38 Caos procure, Palamara rinviato a giudizio per corruzione

15:35 Covid, gruppo di studenti italiani positivi rientra da Malta con volo speciale

15:29 Giustizia, Dadone: "Ipotesi dimissioni ministri M5S da valutare con Conte"

14:46 Zaniolo diventa padre, è nato Tommaso

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Violette becomes Guerlain Creative Director of Makeup

23 luglio 2021 | 16.08
LETTURA: 3 minuti

PARIS, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With her creativity, daring, Parisian chic, eye for high standards and genuine sense of commitment, Violette seemed destined to join a House synonymous with French beauty and constant innovation, still emphasizing modernity despite being over 190 years old.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8929251-violette-becomes-guerlain-creative-director-of-makeup/

Violette becomes Guerlain Creative Director of Makeup

"My story with Guerlain is really the story of my femininity… As a little girl, Météorites with its little pastel-coloured pearls for the complexion had a real aesthetic impact on me. I'd stare at the box fascinated, I couldn't wait to become a woman… I pictured myself at my dressing table putting on lipstick, perfume and dipping a brush into these incredible Météorites. Today, I've been invited to write the next chapter in Guerlain's history as Director of Makeup. That's the magic of beauty."

Of Guerlain, Violette says: "Guerlain is a woman! A modern Empress… and a Parisienne, right down to her fingertips. I'm so happy to be joining an iconic House with such a rich heritage, where I can pass Guerlain's values in makeup on to a new generation and share it with those who, no matter their gender, celebrate beauty today and will celebrate it tomorrow.

As a pioneer, the Guerlain House must show commitment by becoming environmentally involved and engaging with femininity in broad and diverse way."

When it comes to Violette's philosophy "the sky's the limit", or in other words "nothing's impossible". As a young woman she's made a place for herself within the makeup world. And as a French woman she gained recognition in the United States within just a few months of moving there on a whim in 2015 (her astrological sign is Aries, which explains her tenacity and taste for risk). She has collaborated with major houses since the beginning of her career (namely with Dior as a Makeup Designer and more recently with Estée Lauder, where she held the post of Global Beauty Director at just 33 years old.) Violette has succeeded in making a name for herself – a first name at that – thereby inscribing her work into the annals of contemporary beauty. Her world is a unique and fertile one, where her spontaneous creativity, Parisian sensibilities, masterful techniques and love of art are blended together.

"Just like Guerlain, I think of art as an inexhaustible source of inspiration. I'm used to saying that art is the love of my life."

Her portfolio is filled with thousands of images from collaborations with renowned magazines including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, W Magazine, T Magazine, Dazed, Teen Vogue and Elle. And while fashion photography may be her playground of choice, she knows better than anyone else that makeup is nothing if not the art of bringing out the beauty in each and every one of us. With many followers across social media (namely 400k followers on Instagram) she created her own Violette_fr YouTube channel 6 years ago to share makeup tutorials and beauty snapshots.

For a woman who applies makeup with such effortlessness and ease, sharing her experiences with a passionate community of fans was instinctive. Which is why she launched her own line of makeup in April 2021, named quite naturally VIOLETTE_FR.

Today, Guerlain and Violette will start writing a new chapter in the history of beauty. As a duo.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578555/GUERLAIN_PARIS_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578556/GUERLAIN_Violette_Creative_Director.jpg

Contacts:

UK: Joanna Sophia RashPR Manager jrash@guerlain.fr  

USA : Alexa CohenSenior Manager, Communications & Makeup Alexa.Cohen@lvmhuspc.com  

 

GUERLAIN PARIS logo

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda Arredamento_E_Design Moda Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro becomes Guerlain Violette still emphasizing modernity Parisian chic
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaccini Italia, "oggi supereremo 64 milioni di dosi"
News to go
Amy Winehouse, 10 anni fa la morte dell'artista
Rigopiano, parenti vittime: "Processo come Beautiful, speriamo non duri 25 anni" - Video
News to go
Mattarella compie 80 anni
News to go
Draghi: "Green pass non è arbitrio, invito tutti gli italiani a vaccinarsi"
News to go
Covid Italia, salgono Rt e incidenza
News to go
Tokyo 2020, oggi la cerimonia d'apertura
News to go
Voghera, il pugno all'assessore in un video
News to go
Eurozona, debito pubblico sale al 100,5% del Pil
News to go
Contagi in aumento oggi 22 luglio, calano i morti
News to go
G20, Cingolani: "Transizione ecologica non più rinviabile"
News to go
Sostegni bis, ok Senato a fiducia con 213 sì e 28 no
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza