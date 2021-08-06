"Who Wants to be a Dirty Finance Billionaire" Contest Launched Promoting Passive Income and Innovative NFT Blockchain Technology

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dirty Finance, an NSFW cryptocurrency formed in April 2021, has announced their "Who Wants To Be a Dirty Finance Billionaire" contest in support of the Dirty Finance staking and farming technology launch.

The contest is prominently featured in a late night New York City Times Square Billboard campaign proclaiming "The Secret Word is...DirtyFinance.com"

Information on how to join the contest is available on their official "Safe For Work" contest website DirtyFinance.com.

The 18+ only contest starts Friday, August 6th, 2021 and ends Wednesday August 18th, at 11:59PM UTC.

Prizes include the grand prize of 1 Billion Dirty tokens, in total worth roughly $1,250 USD based on the price at CoinMarketCap.com at time of release, including access to a VIP Dirty Finance Billionaire's telegram chatroom, and an online meeting with Dirty Finance NFT and Maxim ModelArielle Raycene.

Ten lucky winners will receive 100 Million of the cryptocurrency's Dirty tokens, and all winners receive collectible and rare limited edition Dirty NFTs.

Winners will be selected randomly using a third party software, and contestants can earn 100+ chances to win by completing online assignments on how the Dirty Finance ecosystem works, learning to stake Dirty tokens, and promoting the launch and contest.

Part of a planned Dirty Finance Ecosystem, farmers and stakers will be able to use earnings to buy rare and collectible NFTs, and in the near future to play online gambling games, and make real world purchases.

"We're using the concept of the NFT artistically, but we're also empowering the NFT with innovation such as within an online casino we're developing, which we hope to be profitable and provide value to our token holders." says Billy Wizz, founder of Dirty Finance.

According to https://www.statista.com, the online gambling business is forecasted to nearly double from $58.9 Billion US dollars in 2019, to a projected $92.9 Billion in 2023. Along with Dirty.Finance's current deflationary tokenomics, a keen focus on ROI driven opportunities such as the proposed online casino aims to take full advantage of the benefits of smart contracts and blockchain finance and technology in entertainment.

More information is available on the Dirty Finance Medium.com blog, and 24-7 multilingual live support is available on the Official Dirty Finance Telegram Chat Room, where questions can be answered by the developers and admins directly.