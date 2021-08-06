Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 09:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:30 Tokyo 2020, Simone Biles è tornata a casa

07:59 Cnn licenzia tre dipendenti: "Entrati in sede senza vaccino"

00:04 Green pass Italia 6 agosto, come averlo e come si scarica

00:03 Green pass Italia, scuola e trasporti: regole da settembre

00:02 Green pass Italia obbligatorio da oggi: prima dose, regole

22:53 Governo, Draghi ai ministri: "Abbiamo lavorato bene"

21:39 Green pass Italia, Meloni: "Obbligo vaccino senza responsabilità governo"

21:13 Green pass scuola, stop stipendio docenti dopo 5 giorni di assenza

20:28 Green Pass Francia, via libera da Corte Costituzionale

19:55 Grecia, violenti incendi infuriano alle porte di Atene

18:51 Green pass Italia, Forza Nuova: "Espulso chi lo scarica"

18:39 Variante Delta, "vaccinati meno gravi e reagiscono prima"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

"Who Wants to be a Dirty Finance Billionaire" Contest Launched Promoting Passive Income and Innovative NFT Blockchain Technology

06 agosto 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dirty Finance, an NSFW cryptocurrency formed in April 2021, has announced their "Who Wants To Be a Dirty Finance Billionaire" contest in support of the Dirty Finance staking and farming technology launch. 

The contest is prominently featured in a late night New York City Times Square Billboard campaign proclaiming "The Secret Word is...DirtyFinance.com"

Information on how to join the contest is available on their official "Safe For Work" contest website DirtyFinance.com.

The 18+ only contest starts Friday, August 6th, 2021 and ends Wednesday August 18th, at 11:59PM UTC.

Prizes include the grand prize of 1 Billion Dirty tokens, in total worth roughly $1,250 USD based on the price at CoinMarketCap.com at time of release, including access to a VIP Dirty Finance Billionaire's telegram chatroom, and an online meeting with Dirty Finance NFT and Maxim ModelArielle Raycene

Ten lucky winners will receive 100 Million of the cryptocurrency's Dirty tokens, and all winners receive collectible and rare limited edition Dirty NFTs.

Winners will be selected randomly using a third party software, and contestants can earn 100+ chances to win by completing online assignments on how the Dirty Finance ecosystem works, learning to stake Dirty tokens, and promoting the launch and contest.

Part of a planned Dirty Finance Ecosystem, farmers and stakers will be able to use  earnings to buy rare and collectible NFTs, and in the near future to play online gambling games, and make real world purchases.

"We're using the concept of the NFT artistically, but we're also empowering the NFT with innovation such as within an online casino we're developing, which we hope to be profitable and provide value to our token holders." says Billy Wizz, founder of Dirty Finance.

According to https://www.statista.com, the online gambling business is forecasted to nearly double from $58.9 Billion US dollars in 2019, to a projected $92.9 Billion in 2023.  Along with Dirty.Finance's current deflationary tokenomics, a keen focus on ROI driven opportunities such as the proposed online casino aims to take full advantage of the benefits of smart contracts and blockchain finance and technology in entertainment.

More information is available on the Dirty Finance  Medium.com blog, and 24-7 multilingual live support is available on the Official Dirty Finance Telegram Chat Room, where questions can be answered by the developers and admins directly.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Altro contest Launched Promoting Passive Income gara contest Who Wants to be a Dirty Finance Billionaire
Vedi anche
News to go
Green pass Italia al via
News to go
Unesco, patrimonio dell'umanità 8mila ettari di foreste italiane
News to go
Covid Italia, tasso di positività al 3,4%
News to go
Valentino Rossi si ritira: "Smetto a fine anno"
News to go
Attacco hacker a Regione Lazio, riattivato sito prenotazione vaccino
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Stano re della marcia 20 km
News to go
Incendi devastano la Grecia
News to go
Green pass, Coldiretti: "Stop ristorante al chiuso per 11 milioni di italiani"
News to go
'Ndrangheta, arrestato a Madrid boss Paviglianiti
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Rizza è argento nella canoa. Paltrinieri di bronzo
News to go
Oltre 5mila contagi a Tokyo, record da scoppio pandemia
News to go
Boom di frutta esotica made in Italy
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza