Sabato 12 Giugno 2021
World's best startups for the sustainable city honoured with the Future Hamburg Award

11 giugno 2021 | 17.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HAMBURG, Germany, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Hamburg Award 2021 was presented at the digital International Innovation Day by Plug-and-Play Hamburg on 10 June 2021.

The startups Breeze Technologies, traceless materials, and Infinite Mobility are this years winners. Based in Norway and Germany, they convinced the jury with smart solutions for sustainable cities. The three winners will join a tailor-made programme in Hamburg by the cities Startup-Unit. For the first-place, Breeze Technologies will participate Plug-and-Play's international accelerator programme in Silicon Valley. Up-and-coming businesses from 15 countries had applied for the award. Bonus prizes by the award's partner homePORT, were bestowed on Blue Atlas Robotics (Denmark) and KONVOI (Germany).

Future Hamburg Award Winners 2021:

www.breeze-technologies.dewww.traceless.euwww.infinite-m.no

Happening since 2019 for the second time, the Future Hamburg Award is bestowed by Hamburg Marketing for the City of Hamburg. As centre for innovative mobility Hamburg hosts the ITS World Congress 2021. With its surrounding metropolitan region in northern Germany Hamburg is on the way to become Europe's green hydrogen hub. This makes Germany's second-largest city the ideal location for innovations and international market access.

More Information: https://future.hamburg/future-hamburg-award.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com ) -

Contact:Hamburg Marketing GmbHMatthias Beermatthias.beer@marketing.hamburg.de

 

