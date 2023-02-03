Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 03 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 09:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:33 Covid Italia, ancora dati in discesa

09:29 Livorno, uccide il padre con una coltellata e poi tenta il suicidio

09:24 Carburanti, i prezzi scendono

09:18 Tassi Bce, da aumento "maxi stangata per mutui a tasso variabile"

08:19 Ucraina, Nyt: "Invasione Russia andata male, quasi 200mila soldati morti e feriti"

07:57 Salgono i mutui, gli effetti sul mercato immobiliare

07:39 Pallone spia cinese sorvola spazio aereo Usa, Pentagono in allerta

07:30 Migranti, 8 cadaveri su barchino a Lampedusa

07:22 Ucraina, oggi summit con vertici Ue. In arrivo nuovi aiuti

00:00 Ucraina, nuove armi Usa: ecco le GLDSM, cosa sono le bombe-razzo

23:04 Ucraina, pressing di Zelensky su Ue: "Meritiamo negoziati adesione nel 2023"

23:03 Coppa Italia, Juve-Lazio 1-0: bianconeri in semifinale con l'Inter

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: CEIS releases report on new energy industry development in China's Changzhou

03 febbraio 2023 | 08.19
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Changzhou City in east China'sJiangsu Province occupies a leading position in the development of new energy industry, according to a report released Saturday by China Economic Information Service (CEIS), a subsidiary of Xinhua News Agency.

Based on years of tracking research on Changzhou, CEIS analyzes Changzhou's industrial history, competitive advantages, industrial ecosphere and other aspects in the report.

According to the report, Changzhou has five main advantages in building itself into a leading city in new energy sector. As one of important birthplaces of modern national industry and commerce in China, Changzhou has accumulated rich industrial experience and foundations and timely seized the opportunity to deepen the layout in multiple fields of new energy industry.

In addition, Changzhou has steadily improved the production and innovation ability led by local key enterprises and institutions, persisted in attracting and cultivating innovative talents to build an innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem of new energy industry and also promoted the city's comprehensive green transformation.

In recent years, Changzhou's new energy industry has witnessed strong growth, with the industrial agglomeration level ranking fifth in China and the investment heat evaluation ranking first in China, said Chen Jinhu, Secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee, during a conference on local new energy industry development recently held in Changzhou.

In 2022, nine enterprises in Changzhou have been listed in Top 500 Chinese Private Enterprises, four listed in the Global Unicorn List, and eight industrial enterprises with annual output value of more than 10 billion yuan were added in the city, according to Chen.

Changzhou continues to promote the development of local new energy industry, aiming to build itself into a leading city in new energy sector that leads the Yangtze River Delta region, radiates to the whole country and also has global influence.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/332445.html 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1995377/report.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-ceis-releases-report-on-new-energy-industry-development-in-chinas-changzhou-301738177.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza released Saturday CEIS releases report report Feb. 3
Vedi anche
News to go
Germania, bilaterale Scholz-Meloni
News to go
Province, Corte Conti favorevole a ritorno a voto popolare
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen a Zelensky: "Ricostruiremo insieme questo bel Paese"
News to go
Congo, il Papa ai giovani: "Da vostre mani può venire pace"
News to go
'Ndrangheta, era latitante dal 2006: arrestato in Francia Edgardo Greco
News to go
Qatargate, Parlamento Europeo revoca immunità a Cozzolino e Tarabella
News to go
Cospito, chiamata anonima al 'Carlino' minaccia attentato a Bologna
News to go
Bonus barriere architettoniche, le info
Messina Denaro, la bonifica del covo
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen a Kiev
News to go
Coppa Italia, Cremonese protagonista batte Roma 2-1
News to go
Palermo, sequestrate 12 tonnellate di sigarette di contrabbando
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza