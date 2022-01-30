Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 30 Gennaio 2022
Xinhua Silk Road: Fujian Dehua speeds up ceramics brand building with business events and policy kit

30 gennaio 2022 | 04.12
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Dehua "Master IP+" product launch and business matching event recently kicked off in the China ceramics e-commerce logistics park in Dehua county of east China'sFujian Province.

By introducing more than 300 ceramics products for the Year of the Tiger, this very first event of the newly-opened logistics park set the tone for building a "Mater IP+" business mode while enriching Dehua ceramics namecard with cultural heritage and added value.

Dehua, a ceramics manufacturing powerhouse in China, exports over 70 percent of its ceramic products to over 190 countries and regions worldwide. It was dubbed the "World Ceramics City" by the World Crafts Council in 2015.

It is noted that the output value of Dehua ceramics exceeded 45 billion yuan in 2021, with brand value reaching 108.6 billion yuan. 

Traditionally well-known for white porcelain, Dehua country has been actively pushing forward industrial upgrades and transformation along with brand building for improved market competitiveness and international recognition and influence. 

The county government has released series of measures such as giving support for ceramics related shows and exhibitions, ceramic design and technique competitions, exploring marketing channels, as well as developing ceramic cultural and creative products.

Eyeing on the goal of "small county with large e-commerce vision and whole business ecology", Dehua county is also working on building and improving the service platform for artistic ceramics, hosting product fairs and new product launch while helping to bridge masters and enterprises. 

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/326300.html

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736572/1.jpg

 

