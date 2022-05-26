Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 26 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 02:47
comunicato stampa

Yard Force 12V iFlex Series awarded as Highly Commended in DIY Week Awards 2022

26 maggio 2022 | 02.47
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ESCRICK, England, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yard Force 12V iFlex Lawnmower and Grass Trimmer has been recognised with a 'Highly Commended' award for 'Garden Product of The Year' at the DIY Weeks Awards 2022.

Held at London Tower Hotel, the awards were hotly anticipated and the competition in each category was fierce. The judges commented that the iFlex was an innovative solution for smaller lawns and paid credit to its lightweight nature.

Smaller than traditional lawnmowers it weighs just 5.5Kg and has been specifically designed with convenience in mind for lawns up to 50m². The unique multi-rotating full control handle gives the user complete freedom of range and manoeuvrability, allowing mowing in hard-to-reach areas around the garden. It can easily switch from lawnmower to grass trimmer to hedge sheer. This all-in-one feature means you only need this one item to complete most of your general gardening tasks and means less storage space required.

The iFlex lawnmower is part of the larger iFlex 12V battery share platform, designed to provide easy and convenient gardening and lawn maintenance for smaller gardens.

About The DIY Week Awards

The DIY Week Awards is a leading industry-recognised awarding body for excellence withins the DIY, home improvement and garden sectors. It has been honouring forward-thinking companies, innovative products and inspirational people for over 20 years. Over the course of its tenure, the DIY Week Award has come to represent a distinguished seal of industry approval and the ceremony itself is a key date on the calendar of every industry professional.

About Yard Force

Yard Force is an internationally recognized brand with years of industry experience and knowledge specializing in gasoline, electric and battery-powered garden tools. With unique and innovative technologies and ergonomic design, Yard Force oﬀers a comprehensive range of garden tools characterized by reliability, durability and high performance.

in Evidenza