Lunedì 31 Maggio 2021
22:49
Zoomlion Jumps into KHL Yellow Table 2021 Top 5, Biggest Mover in this Year's Rankings

31 maggio 2021 | 12.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The result represents an "almost unprecedented" jump, according to the organizer

CHANGSHA, China, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") (1157.HK) entered the global top five in the 2021 Yellow Table ranking of the World's 50 Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturers released by British publisher KHL Group on May 11. Leapfrogging five spots from last year, the company hit historical highs by becoming the biggest mover in this year's rankings.

Reaching the top five in the KHL Yellow Table reflects Zoomlion's outstanding teams across the company. In addition, it represents improved global influence as the company accelerates its intelligent, digital, and sustainable transformation and extends and deepens cooperation with international partners.

The company experienced robust growth in 2020, achieving an operating income of CNY65.109 billion ($9.92 billion), a year-on-year increase of 50.34%. This stems from the company's efforts in three key areas:

  -- Smart Technology Development and Application. The company upgraded the 4.0 innovation project and put forward an innovative 4.0A concept of Intelligent, Smart and Green production, with 11 new and 128 4.0/4.0A products launching throughout the year. These products, including all-terrain cranes ZAT2200H8, W series tower cranes, G series new-generation excavators, hit the market with their excellent performance and intelligent features.

  -- Intelligent Manufacturing Upgrades. The company upgraded its intelligent manufacturing facilities, laying a solid foundation for high-quality growth. The construction of Zoomlion's Smart Industry City is making significant progress, and the first completed Industrial Parks have been put into action, with the first excavator rolling off the assembly line at Intelligent Excavator Manufacturing Park. The Intelligent Hydraulic Components Manufacturing Park (hydraulic valves) has also begun operations. In addition, the company's production efficiency boosted significantly with the recent launch of its Tower Crane Intelligent Manufacturing Factory.

Zoomlion strives to innovate and make breakthroughs in intelligent manufacturing to deliver even stronger performances.

About KHL Group

Established in 1989, KHL Group is a leading provider of international business information primarily aimed at the world's construction industry.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells 568 cutting-edge products from 70 product lines covering 11 significant categories.

Related Linkswww.zoomlion.com

