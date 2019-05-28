24th World Congress of Dermatology, "A new ERA for global Dermatology"

The World Congress of Dermatology is back in Italy after 47 years. A new Erafor global Dermatology will start in Milan along with the events marking the quincentennial of the death of Leonardo da Vinci.

The 2019 edition will display130 sponsors, 20 plenary sessions, 78 symposiums along with 44 workshops, 20 classes and 8 medical disputes. The WCD2019 will take place at the Milan Convention Centre from 10 to 15 June, 2019.

https://www.wcd2019milan.org/

This is a unique opportunity to address recent scientific findings as well as their impact on hospital practice. Future scenarios of both research and clinical dermatology will be the main items to review and deal with. Five distinguished and exclusive speakers will discuss medical and scientific issues.

Nobel PrizeTamotsu Yoshimori: Professor of cell biology at the Osaka University.

Italian senator for lifeElena Cattaneo: Biologist and leading expert in stem cells and neurodegeneration.

DrThomas Boller: Professor working for the Max Planck Institute for Extra-terrestrial Physicsin Germany. He was awarded for his outstanding research on Active Galactic Nuclei.

DrPaul Redmond: Leading expert in generational theory and employability at the University of Liverpool.

DrJohn O’Shea: Professor and biologist from the US who received multiple awards. He is specialized in Internal Medicine, Allergy and Immunology.

Two Italian leading experts will be amongst the 15 illustrious dermatologist staking part in the plenary sessions:

Giuseppe Argenziano: Professor and Head of the Dermatology Unitat the University of Campania, Naples. He is a prominent expertin Oncologic Dermatology.

Michele De Luca: Professor at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia. With his expertise in the study of epithelial stem cells, he saved years ago a Syrian child who was suffering from epidermolysis bullosa (EB),a severe genetic illness.

The first World Congress of Dermatologists was held in Paris in 1889. Since then, the congress took place 23 times – once every 4 years – under the aegis of the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS).

The Italian Society of Dermatology (SIDeMaST) is the national organiser and Triumph Group International will be the PCO of 24th World Congress of Dermatology.

WCD2019 is addressed to physicians, researchers, medical students, interns and nurses. It will be EACCME accredited. This event will represent agreat chancefor vocational training, professional growth and a sharing opportunity for the International Dermatology.