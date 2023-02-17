China can help get Russia to Ukraine peace talks says Italy

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has asked China's Central Foreign Affairs Commission chief Wang Li to help get Russia to take part in talks aimed at to the year-old conflict in Ukraine, Tajani said on Friday.

"I've asked China's top diplomat to use all the influence that such a major power can wield and persuade Russia to participate in peace negotiations to end the war that has lasted a year," Tajani told public broadcaster RAI's Radio Anch'io programme.

During talks in Rome late on Thursday, Wang said China's president Xi Jinping will call for peace in a speech next week marking the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, Tajani noted.

"I hope that China will exert real pressure on Russia, because it has key leverage over Moscow," Tajani underlined.