Lunedì 26 Aprile 2021
China•Shaoxing "Wanmu Qianyi" Global Innovation Competition is officially launched

26 aprile 2021 | 16.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHAOXING, China, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 China•Shaoxing "Wanmu Qianyi" Global Innovation Competition is now open for registration, which is organized by the CPC Shaoxing Municipal Committee, Shaoxing Municipal Government and Bureau of Shaoxing Municipal Human Resources and Social Security, and undertaken by Haijiao Technology. Overseas talents are sincerely invited to participate in the competition. The competition will provide talents docking and entry opportunities with more than 100 well-known enterprises. At the same time, generous bonuses and subsidies are provided, and winners can receive a cash award of up to 50,000 CNY and a salary allowance of 5 million CNY.

Registration has started. Please fill in the application form and submit it before May 15. Participants should have a doctor's degree and work experience in world-renowned companies. We will take the initiative to contact the qualified talents. Affected by the epidemic, this competition is mainly online. No fee will be charged to participants in this competition, and the individual income tax of the final competition bonus should be declared by the winner.

Shaoxing is a beautiful and rich city located in the Yangtze River Delta of China. It boasts beautiful and livable environment and is known as the Venice of the East. Shaoxing has a developed economy with a GDP of over 600 billion CNY in 2020 and 63 listed companies. Shaoxing is vigorously developing integrated circuits, polymer materials, biological medicine and other industries, and needs relevant high-level talents urgently. We sincerely invite talents from all over the world to come to Shaoxing for innovation and entrepreneurship.

About Haijiao Technology:

Zhejiang Haijiao Human Resources Co., Ltd. (Haijiao Technology) is a professional talent recruiting service agency and overseas high-level talent headhunting agency that focuses on serving overseas high-level talents and science and technology projects. The Company has been committed to the introduction, implementing and training of overseas scientific and technological talents and innovation projects since its inception. Headquartered in the Overseas High-Level Talents Innovation Park of Hangzhou Future Science and Technology City, the Company has 4 subsidiaries and 8 offices.

For more detailed registration information, please contact:

Contact: Ms. Wu, +86 13656672497WeChat: 13656672497LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vincy-wu-9b19b220b/E-mail: haijiao968@163.com

