Martedì 14 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 00:17
GSMA AND FC BARCELONA FORM THE PERFECT MATCH AT MWC23

13 giugno 2022 | 20.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GSMA and FC Barcelona to Co-locate Sports Tomorrow Congress at MWC Barcelona 2023

LONDON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GSMA and FC Barcelona have signed a collaboration agreement to co-locate Sports Tomorrow Congress at MWC Barcelona 2023. FC Barcelona's President, Mr Joan Laporta and GSMA Ltd.'s CEO, Mr John Hoffman met today at Camp Nou Stadium, the home of FC Barcelona, to shake hands on the deal.

 

 

"We are beyond excited to collaborate with FC Barcelona. Co-locating Sports Tomorrow Congress at MWC Barcelona 2023 brings together two world-leading events and creates space to identify and create new business opportunities across the mobile and sports ecosystems," said Mr Hoffman.

The GSMA's collaboration with FC Barcelona unites MWC Barcelona, the largest and most influential mobile technology convening event with Barcelona's sporting excellence and heritage including football, tennis, sailing and motorcycling. It is a new platform opportunity for businesses and stakeholders in the sports and technology ecosystem to convene, make deals and launch products.

Mr Hoffman continued, "The move shows the strategic importance and power of mobile connectivity and follows the launch of Industry City at MWC22, featuring the fintech, manufacturing, and automotive sectors." 

As data-powered, innovative sports technology continues to deliver insights with a profound impact on athletes' performance and fan engagement, the relationship between sports and technology has expanded the sports industry market.

"We are very proud and happy about this agreement with MWC Barcelona, the leading platform in the mobile technology sector; it will convert the Sports Tomorrow Congress, already a leader in the field of sports innovation events, into a global point of reference in the field of linking technology and sport, while also helping project the city of Barcelona as a worldwide capital in this sector," said FC Barcelona's President, Mr Joan Laporta.

At Sports Tomorrow Congress, experts and attendees from the sports world have the opportunity to explore in-depth key topics and themes in the sports industry. It is a showcase of the decades of knowledge that FC Barcelona has accumulated on topics such as health, nutrition, high athletic performance, the digital sphere and all topics related to sports and its impact on society. 

FC Barcelona set up Sports Tomorrow Congress and the Barça Innovation Hub to help change the world through athletic excellence using knowledge and innovation. The sports ecosystem promotes a culture of excellence and collaboration with prestige brands, universities, research centres, startups, entrepreneurs, students, athletes, investors and visionaries from all over the world.

Photo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838546/GSMA.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385555/GSMA_Logo.jpg

 

 

