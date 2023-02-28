Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

21:36 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 28 febbraio 2023

21:19 Auto, Italia voterà no a stop motori termici dal 2035

21:10 Iran, Aiea: "Ha arricchito uranio poco al di sotto livello per sviluppo armi nucleari"

20:43 Plusvalenze, ricorso Juve e Agnelli al Collegio di Garanzia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei Launches 3 Solutions to Embrace F5.5G and Stride to 10Gbps Everywhere

27 febbraio 2023 | 23.59
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC 2023, Huawei launched three solutions — Huawei FTTR OptiXstar F30, industry's first commercial 50G PON, and Huawei OptiX Alps-WDM, solutions designed for all-optical home, ultra-broadband access, and all-optical metro network fields. While helping operators build E2E green all-optical networks to support high-quality development of all services, these solutions also support smooth evolution to F5.5G networks and striding to 10Gbps Everywhere.

[1]

As a next-generation PON technology defined by ITU-T, the 50G PON effectively supports 10Gbps Everywhere. Huawei's innovative 50G PON solution provides a TCO-effective evolution path for operators to upgrade their networks to 10G.

Huawei's OptiX Alps-WDM solution with these four capabilities build a simplified architecture and provide the ultimate experience. They help redefine green all-optical networks and meet operators' requirements for developing B2C, B2H, and B2B services. They will support service evolution in the coming decade.

Richard Jin, President of Huawei's Optical Business Product Line, said, "From F5G to F5.5G, more than planning the future, we create it. Today, gigabit connectivity is rapidly growing more popular around the world. Looking towards 2025, diversified network requirements will require ubiquitous 10-gigabit connectivity. All industries need to work together to embrace F5.5G and stride to 10Gbps Everywhere. Huawei will join hands with global operators to accelerate network upgrade and the application of new technologies, helping operators continuously expand their business boundaries and seize opportunities with ultimate user experience to lead the future."

MWC 2023 will run from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei will showcase its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we will dive into topics such as 5G business success, 5.5G opportunities, green development, digital transformation, and our vision of using the GUIDE business blueprint to build on the success of 5G for even greater prosperity of 5.5G. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/cn/events/mwc2023 

[1] 5A: Accurate Planning, Agile Installation, All-in Acceptance, Active Assurance, and Attentive Care

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011026/Image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-3-solutions-to-embrace-f5-5g-and-stride-to-10gbps-everywhere-301757188.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza all optical metro network fields network industry's first commercial 50G PON commercial
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza