Martedì 09 Gennaio 2024
11:08
comunicato stampa

The World's First EV Powered by Farasis Energy's Sodium-ion Batteries Rolls Off the Assembly Line

09 gennaio 2024 | 10.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

A Milestone for the EV Industry, Signaling the Dawn of the Sodium Battery Era

GANZHOU,China, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the introduction of sodium-ion batteries, China's electric vehicle (EV) sector enters a transformative phase, marking a significant shift in battery technology.

On December 28th, a ceremony at JMEV's EV plant in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province celebrated the rollout of the world's first electric vehicle (EV) powered by Farasis Energy's sodium-ion batteries.

The JMEV EV3 (Youth Edition) sets a new standard as the world's first A00-class EV equipped with new batteries. Offering a range of 251km, this model caters to the dynamic needs of younger drivers, encompassing daily commuting and city-wide travel.

Farasis Energy's sodium-ion battery stands out with its combination of layered oxides and hard carbon, demonstrating impressive benchmarks in the EV battery space:

Farasis Energy is gearing up for the next big leap in battery technology, eyeing the launch of its second-generation sodium-ion batteries in 2024. These are projected to have an energy density of 160-180Wh/kg, with plans to ramp up to 180-200Wh/kg in 2026, targeting a wider array of use cases.

To further expand the adoption of its sodium-ion battery products, Farasis Energy is forming partnerships across multiple segments, including A00-class micro electric vehicles, electric two-wheelers, battery-swapping services and ESS. The company has garnered positive responses from clients who have received and tested their battery prototypes.

As mass production of sodium-ion batteries commences, Farasis Energy is strategically poised to diversify its product portfolio, catering to various market needs. This positions the company for continued success in acquiring customers both domestically and internationally. With excellent low-temperature performance, sodium-ion batteries effectively address the low range challenge faced by EVs in colder climates. In addition, the safety and affordability ensure the provision of options applicable to a broader spectrum of scenarios while enhancing the user experience. These features make the innovative battery solution a key supplement to lithium battery systems within a number of (a few) cost-sensitive and safety-critical areas, including residential, industrial and commercial energy storage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314118/The_world_s_first_EV_powered_by_Farasis_Energy_s_sodium_ion_batteries_rolls_off_the_production_line.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-worlds-first-ev-powered-by-farasis-energys-sodium-ion-batteries-rolls-off-the-assembly-line-302029501.html

in Evidenza