circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

300MW/1200MWh Energy Storage Station Successfully Commissioned -- Powered by SINEXCEL's 1725kW PCS

04 dicembre 2025 | 12.12
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first phase (300 MW/1200 MWh) of China's largest electrochemical energy storage station, powered by SINEXCEL's 1725kW utility-scale Power Conversion System (PCS), has been successfully commissioned. This milestone marks a critical step toward full-capacity operation and will significantly enhance grid stability and accelerate clean-energy adoption.

This site is one of the two project locations of China's largest electrochemical energy storage station - 600MW/2400MWh. It includes 240 battery containers and 60 units of prefabricated cabin. Once the entire project is complete, it will form an integrated "wind–solar–thermal–storage–transmission" model that maximizes renewable-energy utilization and enhances overall system flexibility.

SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) supplied 60 prefabricated cabins equipped with 180 units of its 1725kW PCS for this project. Delivering peak efficiency of up to 98.5%, the PCS employs advanced multi-string technology for enhanced battery protection and supports flexible configurations of 1, 2, 4, or 8 battery strings. Its combined AC/DC output simplifies system control and future expansion, while IP54-rated cabinets ensure reliable outdoor operation. With a rapid 10 ms response time for real-time grid balancing, the product meets major compliance standards across North America, Europe, Australia, Japan and China.

With a global footprint spanning 40+ countries and over 5,000 deployments worldwide, SINEXCEL has installed over 12GW of storage capacity, delivering solutions for utility-scale, C&I, and microgrid applications.

The successful participation in these landmark projects underscore SINEXCEL's technical strength and ongoing commitment to enabling a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

Contact: melody_yu@sinexcel.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838515/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/300mw1200mwh-energy-storage-station-successfully-commissioned--powered-by-sinexcels-1725kw-pcs-302632931.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Ambiente ICT Ambiente Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Atreju 2025, sabato al via la festa FdI
Pietrangeli, Abodi alla camera ardente: "E' giornata di dolce tristezza" - Video
News to go
Disoccupazione in calo, a ottobre -6%
Ryanair Prime, dopo 8 mesi chiude il piano sui voli scontati
Scuola, Valditara: "Mettere al centro la persona, orgoglioso dell’azione di governo"
Boldrini: "Albanese? Su La Stampa ha sbagliato, un attacco va condannato" - Video
News to go
Qualità della vita in Italia, ecco la classifica 2025 di dove si vive meglio
Papa Leone in Libano, messaggio di pace per una nazione in crisi
Il coro ProPal a Monteverde: "Palestina libera e Israele trasferito in America" - Video
Eddie Brock tra i big di Sanremo, ieri sul palco di Alfa - Video
Squadre speciali e droni a Fiumicino per un'esercitazione, simulato un attacco terroristico - Video
Montepulciano, oltre 1200 persone a evento Pd: "Qui per rafforzare leadership Schlein" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza