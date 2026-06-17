6 Awards Mark Record-Breaking Performance for Cannabis Breeder 42 Fast Buds at Autoflower World Cup 2026

BERLIN, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis breeder 42 Fast Buds secured six awards at the Autoflower World Cup 2026, including the title of Best Autoflower Breeder 2026 and top placements for Mendo Frost Auto, Gorilla Z Auto, Mango Frost Auto, Mango Cherry Runtz Auto, and GMO Auto. Judged by an international panel of experts from Germany, Canada, Spain, and the United States, the competition featured more than 75 entries from across the industry. Five of Fast Buds' ten entries reached the podium, making the company the most awarded breeder of this year's event and marking the most successful Autoflower World Cup campaign in company history.

Awards included:

Record-Breaking Results Through In-House Cultivation

For the first time in company history, 42 Fast Buds selected, cultivated, and prepared all competition entries entirely in-house. Many of the company's previous competition victories were achieved by talented growers from the Fast Buds community, and those successes remain an important part of the brand's story. For the 2026 edition, however, Fast Buds wanted to see what would happen when the same team responsible for breeding, testing, and refining the genetics through thousands of selection and production cycles also brought them to the competition stage. The result was a record-breaking performance: 10 entries submitted, 5 podium finishes, 6 awards won, and 50% of all podium positions captured.

Leading the award-winning lineup was Mendo Frost Auto, which secured 1st Place in the Indica category at the Autoflower World Cup 2026. The victory represents another milestone for one of Fast Buds' most ambitious breeding projects. Developed from two proven champion genetics — Frostbanger Auto, recognized among the strongest entries at the Autoflower World Cup 2025, and Mendo Frost, winner of the American Autoflower Cup 2025 — Mendo Frost Auto was created to combine elite potency, resin production, and overall performance into a single strain. One year later, the project has already delivered an international title.

Several of the competition's top-performing entries came from the Fast Buds Champions Collection, a breeding project built around crossing proven award-winning genetics. Mango Frost Auto secured 2nd Place in the Sativa category, while Mango Cherry Runtz Auto followed with a 3rd Place finish, further validating the champion-to-champion breeding approach behind the collection.

Another standout was GMO Auto, which earned 3rd Place in the Best New Autoflower category on the same day it was officially introduced to the market. Built around the distinctive garlic, onion, and savory terpene profile that made GMO genetics famous, the strain represents a completely different flavor direction within the Fast Buds lineup. A podium finish in its first competition appearance made GMO Auto one of the event's most promising new releases.

While several new releases attracted attention, Gorilla Z Auto once again showed why it remains one of Fast Buds' most iconic strains. The strain secured 2nd Place in the Indica category, proving that years after its release, it continues to perform at the highest level. The result adds another chapter to the award-winning legacy of one of the brand's most celebrated autoflower strains.

With more than 13 years of experience, 42 Fast Buds is one of the world's leading breeders of autoflowering cannabis genetics. The company is widely recognized for pioneering the introduction of American genetics in autoflower form and for developing some of the highest-performing autoflower strains on the market.

Over the past year, the company secured multiple Best Breeder titles, including honors from the American Autoflower Cup, Grow Awards, the NASC Grower's Choice Awards (Breeder of the Year Overall and Breeder of the Year – Autoflower), and the Autoflower World Cup, further cementing its position as one of the most decorated names in autoflower breeding.

Over the years, Fast Buds genetics have also been recognized at leading international events including Dabadoo (Brazil), Spannabis Champions Cup (Spain), Farmers Cup (USA), BBQ Cup (Germany), Calyx Cup (Czech Republic), Southside Cup (Germany) and many others.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/6-awards-mark-record-breaking-performance-for-cannabis-breeder-42-fast-buds-at-autoflower-world-cup-2026-302802093.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.