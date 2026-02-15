circle x black
A Global Celebration for the World's Chinese Community: The CCTV-4 "Festival of Spring 2026" Gala

15 febbraio 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the start of the Year of the Horse, China Media Group will broadcast a special gala celebrating the growing global influence of Chinese New Year and the country's culture. Produced by CMG's Chinese Language Global Programming Center, "Festival of Spring 2026: A Worldwide Celebration" will be aired on the first day of the Lunar New Year, on CCTV-4.

A mixture of sentimental and upbeat songs, including "Flowers of Fortune", "The Bronze Galloping Horse" and "Qilin", and innovative and traditional acts including "Taiji for All", a Peking Opera excerpt "Mount Dingjun" and the crosstalk "Paintings Within Words", the gala will offer a vibrant and colorful feast of Chinese culture. It will also feature Chinese people living overseas in the US, Europe, Australia and elsewhere, who will share their stories, and perform. The evening's finale, comprising the songs "Always Thinking of Me" and "Please Come Home", will provide a heartfelt reminder of the close ties shared by Chinese people, wherever they may be in the world.

A gala run through with national sentiment, "Festival of Spring 2026: A Worldwide Celebration" will, by reaching across oceans, draw together the global Chinese community.

"Festival of Spring 2026: A Worldwide Celebration" will broadcast on February 17 at 7:30 pm (Beijing Time), on CCTV-4.

