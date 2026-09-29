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Nocpix Unveils OMNI 8K Multi-Spectral Binoculars for All-Day Outdoor Mastery

29 settembre 2026 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN and LONDON, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nocpix today announced the launch of OMNI, its new 8K multi-spectral binoculars designed to deliver clear, stable observation across daylight, low-light, and nighttime conditions.

By combining an 8K digital imaging system with high-sensitivity thermal detection and interchangeable IR illumination, OMNI brings multiple observation capabilities into one compact handheld device. Users can scan, identify, and observe without switching between separate optics as lighting conditions change.

8K Detail Meets High-Sensitivity Thermal Imaging

OMNI features an 8K digital sensor with more than four times the pixel count of mainstream 4K sensors, helping preserve fine visual details such as antlers, feather patterns, and fur texture even at higher magnification.

Its thermal channel is powered by Nocpix Gen-3 thermal technology, available with 640 or 384 resolution, a 12μm pixel pitch, NETD≤15mK, 50Hz frame rate. Combined with ultra-low-light imaging down to 0.001 lux, a 140 dB dynamic range, an F1.8 aperture, and scene-specific image processing for daylight, twilight, and low-light environments, OMNI is built to maintain usable detail across changing field conditions.

Designed for Stable, Intuitive Viewing

A 1600×1200 display and 12 mm exit pupil support comfortable extended observation. Fine 0.5× zoom increments allow more precise magnification adjustment, while electronic image stabilization is available from 1× magnification to help maintain a steady image during handheld use.

OMNI is also designed around natural field operation. Bottom-mounted focus wheels sit beneath the fingers, a short press switches between digital and thermal channels, and an eye-side zoom wheel allows magnification changes without requiring users to reposition their grip. The simplified control layout remains easy to operate in darkness or while wearing gloves.

Built for the Field

The compact magnesium-alloy body features a PVC anti-slip grip for durability and secure handling. A polarity-free 18650 battery compartment accepts compatible protected batteries in either orientation, making battery replacement faster and easier in low-light conditions.

"Seeing more is only part of the experience," said Eugene, Brand Manager at Nocpix. "OMNI was designed to combine clarity, stability, and intuitive control in one platform, so users can stay focused on what matters in the field."

From hunting and pest control to wildlife observation, OMNI expands the possibilities of handheld multi-spectral observation with a platform designed for versatile all-day use.

For further information:Nocpix Marketing DepartmentEmail: info@nocpix.comWebsite: www.nocpix.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nocpix-unveils-omni-8k-multi-spectral-binoculars-for-all-day-outdoor-mastery-302892499.html

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