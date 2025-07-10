Nuvei Partners with flaconi to Power Beauty and Fragrance Retailer's European growth

Nuvei's global reach and industry-leading payment method connectivity enable flaconi to grow across Europe

MONTREAL and BERLIN, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei today announced an expanded strategic partnership with flaconi, one of Europe's leading online retailers for beauty and fragrance. Since partnering with Nuvei, flaconi has achieved an impressive 30% year-over-year revenue growth in 2024, and the expanded agreement will further support its growth across additional European markets.

As flaconi's payments partner, Nuvei empowers consumers to make online purchases using cards and all major regional alternative payment methods (APMs) in each market where it operates. Already operating successfully in Germany, Austria, Poland, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Belgium, flaconi celebrated its recent launches in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Italy in 2025 — all through a single integration into Nuvei's core platform.

Nuvei's Authorization Optimization Suite enables flaconi to optimize its payments function and accelerate revenue growth. The solution leverages advanced fraud prevention and seamless transaction processing to enhance the customer experience and increase conversion rates.

"Our expanded partnership with flaconi highlights Nuvei's role in helping leading brands succeed in eCommerce," said Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "Since partnering with us, flaconi has achieved impressive revenue growth. We're proud to support them with seamless, locally tailored payment experiences that help them connect with customers across Europe, however they choose to pay."

"In the competitive beauty and fragrance eCommerce space, providing frictionless payment experiences is essential for customer satisfaction and business growth," added Sven Roseman, CTO flaconi. "Nuvei's comprehensive payment solutions and local market expertise have been instrumental in our European expansion strategy, allowing us to offer our customers their preferred payment methods while streamlining our operations across multiple markets."

About flaconi

With over 4.5 million active customers, flaconi is the leading online shop for beauty and perfume in Germany. The online shop's extensive portfolio includes around 1,000 national and international brands and 50,000 products. Founded in 2011 as one of the first online perfumeries, flaconi today successfully continues its history as one of the largest holistic beauty online pure players in Germany. flaconi is proud to work with around 700 employees from 60 different nations at its headquarters in Berlin-Charlottenburg and at its logistics centre in Halle. The online shop has won numerous awards and is represented in Germany, Austria, France, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic and soon in Italy.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

