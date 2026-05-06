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Pan-African Coalition in Geneva Launched the Global Justice Taskforce on Reparations and Adopted the Landmark Geneva Declaration Reparative Justice

06 maggio 2026 | 15.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Continental and diaspora leaders call on coordinated global action to translate UN recognition of slavery and colonialism into concrete reparative frameworks.

GENEVA, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pan-African Progressive Front (PPF), in strategic alliance with the Ligue Panafricaine–UMOJA (LP-U) and the Université Populaire Africaine en Suisse (UPAF), has officially concluded the Geneva Forum on Reparative Justice & Colonial Accountability. This summit culminated in the formal establishment of the PPF-D Justice Taskforce and the unanimous adoption of the Geneva Declaration on Reparative Justice, the 12-Month Advocacy Calendar and the Reparations Advocacy Manual & Toolkit. 

 

 

Held at Gandhi Hall, Maison Internationale des Associations, this high-level working meeting convened a formidable assembly of political leaders, legal  experts, historians, and civil-society organizers from Africa, Europe, and North America. The forum's primary objective was to translate the UN recognition of slavery and colonialism into a concrete, actionable framework for global reparations.

The proceedings featured a historical and legal framing by Comrade Kwesi Pratt Jnr and a keynote address from H.E. Samuel Sam-Sumana, former Vice President of Sierra Leone.

The Geneva Declaration will be transmitted to the United Nations, the African Union, and the European Parliament within weeks. Key milestones from the forum:

Voices of the Movement Amzat Boukari-Yabara, President of LP-U, noted that Pan-Africanism and reparative justice represent historical truth on one side and political power on the other.

"Let it be recorded that on the 28th of April 2026, in the city of Geneva, in the seat of international human rights, Africans and our friends from every continent gathered, not to ask, but to declare. Not to plead, but to organise. Not to mourn the past alone, but to claim the future", declared H.E Sam Sumana.

Moving forward, the Taskforce will convene its first operational meeting within 60 days to transition the movement "from declaration to delivery".

Visit pp-front.com for Reparations Advocacy Manual.

Pan-African Progressive Front Headquarters, 11 Asafoatse Ankaa Road, Osu-Accra, Ghana. Media Contact: panafricanprogressivefront@gmail.com 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973288/PPF.jpgLogo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973289/PPF_Logo.jpg

 

 

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