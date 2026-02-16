QuidelOrtho Enters Strategic Supply Agreement to Expand Global Immunoassay Portfolio

Agreement adds new analyzer platforms and expands assay menu across key international markets

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho has entered a long-term strategic supply agreement with Lifotronic Technology Co., Ltd. (Lifotronic Technology Co., Ltd., stock code: 688389), to expand QuidelOrtho's global immunoassay portfolio and accelerate customer access to scalable, high quality, cost-efficient solutions across select markets outside the United States.

The agreement provides QuidelOrtho access to multiple high-throughput and low-to-mid volume immunoassay analyzer platforms, each supported by a broad menu of assays spanning routine and specialty testing. The collaboration is expected to expand QuidelOrtho's immunoassay menu with more than 25 new assays on these systems that are not currently available on the VITROS system, within a total menu of over 70 assays on these new partner platforms.

These additions are planned to increase QuidelOrtho's ability to compete for full-menu tenders and serve a wider range of laboratory settings, from smaller laboratories seeking low-volume solutions to larger, high-throughput environments that require scalable capacity and broad test menus.

Bryan Hanson, Senior Vice President of Global Clinical Laboratory and Transfusion Medicine at QuidelOrtho, said:"Through our collaboration with Lifotronic Technology, QuidelOrtho will rapidly introduce scalable testing solutions that further advance our long-term innovation strategy in core growth markets. This agreement strengthens our portfolio in markets where assay breadth and cost efficiency are key requirements, while offering customers a broader and more diverse set of solutions."

Mr. Liu Xiancheng, Chairman of Lifotronic Technology, said:"This strategic partnership with QuidelOrtho marks an important milestone in Lifotronic Technology's global expansion strategy. Going forward, we will work closely with QuidelOrtho, continuing to leverage our in-house R&D strengths to deliver high-value diagnostic solutions that meet real clinical needs for customers worldwide."

The commercial focus will be on Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Central America, South America, India, China, Japan, and Asia-Pacific regions. This strategic expansion is planned to support QuidelOrtho's ability to address menu gaps, increase competitiveness in international tenders, and deliver more complete immunoassay solutions to laboratories seeking broader menus and flexible system options.

About QuidelOrthoQuidelOrtho (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a global leader in diagnostic solutions, with expertise in clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology, and molecular diagnostics. The company is dedicated to delivering fast, accurate, and reliable test results to help improve patient outcomes across settings ranging from point-of-care to hospitals, laboratories, and clinics. Building on a strong legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho partners with healthcare providers to advance diagnostic technologies, connecting insights with solutions to enable informed decision-making and better healthcare delivery.

About Lifotronic TechnologyShenzhen Lifotronic Technology Co., Ltd. (stock code: 688389) is a high-tech medical device company driven by both R&D and commercialization, recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise and a "Specialized and Innovative Little Giant" enterprise in China. The company focuses on two major business areas: in vitro diagnostics, and therapy and rehabilitation, and is committed to providing innovative, reliable, and cost-effective medical products and solutions to healthcare institutions worldwide. In the IVD field, Lifotronic Technology has built a comprehensive product portfolio covering electrochemiluminescence, HbA1c, and specific protein technologies. In electrochemiluminescence, the company has achieved a full lineup of low-, mid-, and high-throughput immunoassay instruments and reagents. Its products have obtained international certifications such as CE and are distributed globally, continuing to advance precision medicine and global health through technological innovation.

The products referenced in this press release are not currently planned for sale in the United States. These products have not received approval, clearance, or authorization for marketing in any jurisdiction, including the United States, and are not currently marketed or sold. Product launch, sale, and use are subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals, clearances, or authorizations in each jurisdiction, and there can be no assurance that such approvals will be obtained or obtained within a specific timeframe. Statements regarding future product availability, features, performance, or timing are based on current expectations and are subject to change.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are any statement contained herein that is not strictly historical, including, but not limited to, those relating to the agreement entered into by and between QuidelOrtho and Lifotronic and the transactions contemplated therein, and other future plans, objectives, strategies, expectations and intentions. Such statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of QuidelOrtho's management as of the date of this press release and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of QuidelOrtho's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2024 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events because these statements are based on assumptions that may not come true and are speculative by their nature. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to QuidelOrtho and speak only as of the date of this press release. QuidelOrtho undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information or time-sensitive information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

