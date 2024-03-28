Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 28 Marzo 2024
Slenergy Focuses on Service Network in Europe

28 marzo 2024 | 10.07
RIMINI, Italy, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recently concluded 17th KEY Expo in Rimini, Italy, attendees were impressed by Slenergy's innovative products and robust service infrastructure, with European teams of service engineers based in Germany, Spain and Italy. Notably, the company's "1+2+3" after-service rule ensures customers peace of mind, setting Slenergy apart from others.

Recognizing the importance of localized support, Slenergy has made significant investments in a comprehensive local service network, as the company firmly believes this helps better assist customers. Furthermore, Slenergy has self-developed a global after-sales service system with high efficiency and a better experience.

Customers can request repairs by clicking the link or via mail service@slenergy.com and WhatsApp. Direct online service through this platform ensures quicker exclusive engineer response, better RAM service and inventory management of spare parts. Thanks to its well-organized local engineers' network and the service system, Slenergy adheres to the industry's first and only "1+2+3" rule to guarantee a quicker and more reliable experience for its installer partners:

In the first three months of 2024 alone, Slenergy's service engineers successfully resolved 1,247 cases across eight European countries, including Germany, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Poland, the Netherlands, Austria, and Switzerland.

Besides the engineers' network, Slenergy keeps innovating in software. One of the key innovations is SmartM, its self-developed Smart Energy Management Platform. This software, with advanced data computing capacities, enables real-time remote monitoring, fault warnings, and online diagnosis for both installers and end-users.

Additionally, Slenergy leverages its cutting-edge Smart Factory to ensure superior reliability. With its decade-long experience in electronics manufacturing,  the company has implemented the industry's first and only component tracking system in the inverters' manufacturing process. This system enables users to track manufacturing and operation data of key components in inverters, facilitating quicker repairs and enhanced reliability.

Slenergy believes that excellent service is crucial in enhancing the experience for both installers and end-users. Alongside its robust local service network, the company provides regular and tailored training programs for installers with a comprehensive and quick feedback mechanism.

Through its integrated local service network, Slenergy is well-equipped to elevate customer satisfaction with its One-Stop residential smart energy solution, iShare-Home. Visit www.slenergy.com for more information about Slenergy's robust European service network.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090526/logo_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/slenergy-focuses-on-service-network-in-europe-302102382.html

