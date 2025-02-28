circle x black
Sushui's Methanol Fuel Cell to Launch onto UK Market at BAPCO 2025

28 febbraio 2025 | 10.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sushui Energy Technology (hereinafter "Sushui Tech") is to show its direct methanol fuel cell series products at the Annual Event of British Association of Public Safety Communications Officials in Coventry on 5TH-6TH March (Booth No.: B19). It is the first time Sushui Tech shows its products in Europe. The company's "All-Terrain All-Weather Power Solutions" contains methanol fuel cell generators ranging from 50 to 200Watts, and are featured with long voyage, easy installation, low maintenance costs, low noise, low carbon emission as required by applications such as smart cities, smart construction sites, surveillance & security, smart forest, disaster monitoring, and public security.

After a successful year of test in Japan, Sushui Tech is now looking into farther markets that hold similar potential for direct methanol fuel cell technology. "British market is showing a strong interest in our products. Since last year, we have received numerous enquiries from UK's security sectors, and that's the reason we chose Coventry as our first stop in Europe." says Daniel Lou, Global Marketing Director of Sushui Tech. "We are learning from our clients in the market to see more possibilities for our technology and for our company, as we value close and timely ties with our clients as the utmost important prerequisite of our success in every market."

In the next step, Sushui Tech will launch onto other countries in Europe, and also other important global energy markets like South East Asia and Oceania.

About Sushui Energy Technology

Sushui Tech was founded in 2017. The company is a renewable energy company providing independent clean energy solutions for critical IoT applications, basing on its proprietary methanol fuel cell technology. Years of R&D and customer service afford its team with rich industrial know-hows to cope with any power supply problems in IoT applications, be these applications in harsh environmental conditions like rainforests, desert, mountains, tundra, etc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629181/Portable_power_MESH_surveillance_network.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sushuis-methanol-fuel-cell-to-launch-onto-uk-market-at-bapco-2025-302386860.html

