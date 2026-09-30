SWI Capital Holding Ltd. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee

SINGAPORE and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Capital Holding Ltd. ("SWI" or the "Company") announces changes to the composition of its Board of Directors (the "Board") and Audit Committee.

The Board has appointed Ido Shavit as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 30 September 2026. Mr Shavit will serve until the Company's next Annual General Meeting, at which his appointment will be submitted to shareholders for re-election in accordance with the Company's Constitution.

Mr Shavit is an experienced senior executive and currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Cycling Academy Ltd. He joined the organization in 2017 and became CEO in 2020, following a decade as the owner and managing director of an Israeli tourism and event production company.

At the same time, Jean-Pierre Verlaine will step down from the Board and, consequently, from his position as a member of the Audit Committee, with effect from 30 September 2026. Mr Verlaine is also the beneficial owner and head of the Engelwood Group, a regulated investment manager in Luxembourg, which manages securitisation and other segregated vehicles, certain of which maintain business relationships with the Group. As the Group has continued to develop its governance framework, including its policies relating to related party transactions and potential conflicts of interest, Mr Verlaine and the Group have considered the most appropriate structure for their respective roles and ongoing relationships. Against this background, Mr Verlaine has decided to step down from the Board, providing a clearer separation between the Engelwood Group's business relationships with the Group and the governance of the Company, and simplifying the management of these relationships going forward.

Following Mr Verlaine's departure, Fernando Bolivar, an existing member of the Board, has been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee, with effect from 30 September 2026. The Audit Committee will therefore comprise Joseph Benhamou as Chair, Fang Ai Lian and Fernando Bolivar.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of SWI, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jean-Pierre for his valuable contribution to SWI during an important period in the Company's development. We are also very pleased to welcome Ido to the Board. His experience and perspective will complement the existing expertise of the Board as SWI continues to execute its strategy and further strengthen its governance framework."

About SWI Group

SWI Capital Holding Ltd. (www.swi.com), listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker SWICH (ISIN: SGXPZ11CH7U7), is the holding company of the SWI Group. SWI Group operates as a global digital investment platform with long-term holdings across digital infrastructure as a core. The Group delivers best-in-class investment solutions, driving growth, resilience, and long-term value across markets.

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