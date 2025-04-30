U.S. Immigration Fund Welcomes Cheikh "Moussa" Ndiaye as Vice President of Business Development, Head of EMEA

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF), one of the leading EB-5 regional centers in the United States, is pleased to welcome Cheikh "Moussa" Ndiaye as Vice President of Business Development, Head of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). In this role, Moussa will lead USIF's efforts to expand its presence across these key global markets, connecting investors with premier EB-5 investment opportunities.

Moussa brings extensive experience in the EB-5 industry, having played a pivotal role in expanding EB-5 investment opportunities in Africa and French-speaking markets. Originally from Senegal, he legally immigrated to the United States in 2014 and began his EB-5 career in 2015 at a competing regional center. During his tenure, he was instrumental in broadening the firm's reach in Africa, establishing a presence in the Middle East, and assisting investors in private equity investments. His ability to connect with international investors has contributed to the successful placement of EB-5 investments, helping families achieve their goal of U.S. residency.

"I am thrilled to join USIF, a firm that has built a stellar reputation in the EB-5 industry, assisting over 5,200 families in their immigration journey," said Moussa. "My goal is to bring USIF's exceptional projects and investment opportunities to a wider audience, build lasting relationships with attorneys and investors, and further establish USIF as a leader in the EB-5 space."

Nicholas Mastroianni III, President & Chief Marketing Officer of U.S. Immigration Fund, emphasizes the importance of global expansion: "We are excited to have Cheikh "Moussa" Ndiaye join our team as Vice President of Business Development, Head of EMEA. As we continue to expand our global reach, Moussa's market expertise and strategic vision will play a vital role in connecting investors across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with high-quality EB-5 opportunities. His leadership will further our mission of delivering success for our investors and helping them secure a future in the United States."

Since its founding, USIF has facilitated EB-5 investments for thousands of families worldwide, successfully securing billions in funding for large-scale real estate projects. With a commitment to transparency, investor education, and customer support, USIF continues to lead the industry in providing financially sound investment opportunities that help investors obtain U.S. residency. Moussa's leadership will further strengthen USIF's presence in EMEA, ensuring investors receive expert guidance throughout the EB-5 process.

