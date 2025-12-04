Vortex Control Technologies Helps Norwegian Advance Sustainability Goals with Fleetwide Adoption of VCT Finlets

SEATTLE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vortex Control Technologies and Norwegian announced that they have signed an agreement to equip Norwegian's entire Boeing 737-800 fleet with VCT's fuel-saving Finlet modification, reinforcing its commitment to operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.

VCT Finlets are a patented array of small aerodynamic fins installed on the aft fuselage of the aircraft. These fins optimize airflow, reducing drag and improving overall aerodynamic performance. The resulting benefits include enhanced fuel efficiency, extended range, and reduced carbon emissions, all achieved with minimal installation time and cost.

Following successful validation by Aviation Partners Boeing and confirmed in service with leading operators including Avelo Airlines, SunExpress, and the U.S. Air Force, Finlets have demonstrated consistent, measurable improvements in fuel burn, with up to 1.2% cruise fuel savings in typical operations.

"Norwegian has long been recognized for its focus on efficiency and sustainability," said Mark Reichin, Chief Commercial Officer, Vortex Control Technologies. "By adopting Finlet technology across its 737-800 fleet, Norwegian is once again demonstrating industry leadership in reducing environmental impact and operating smarter for the future of aviation."

"Flying smarter is one of the core pillars of Norwegian's sustainability strategy," said Stig Patey, Captain B737 and Manager Flight Efficiency, Norwegian Air Shuttle. "After reviewing the proven results achieved by other operators, we're pleased to implement VCT's Finlet modification as another step toward a more fuel-efficient fleet while maintaining reliable, high-performance operations."

Installations across Norwegian's 737-800 fleet are expected to begin in December 2025, coordinated with scheduled maintenance checks to minimize downtime.

About Vortex Control Technologies:

Vortex Control Technologies (VCT) designs sustainable, performance-enhancing modifications for commercial and military aircraft. Through advanced aerodynamic solutions such as Finlets, VCT helps operators reduce fuel burn and emissions. The company's technologies have already saved more than 4.4 million gallons of fuel and prevented over 95 million pounds of CO₂ emissions. Learn more at www.vcteco.com.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle:

Norwegian is a leading Nordic aviation company, headquartered at Fornebu outside Oslo, Norway. The company has over 4,700 employees and operates an extensive route network connecting Nordic countries to key European destinations. In 2024, Norwegian carried 22,6 million passengers and maintained a fleet of 86 Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The Norwegian group has sustainability as a key priority and has committed to significantly reducing carbon emissions from its operations. Among numerous initiatives, the most noteworthy is the investment in production and use of fossil-free aviation fuel (SAF). Norwegian strives to become the sustainable choice for its passengers, actively contributing to the transformation of the aviation industry.

