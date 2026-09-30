Sekoia Elevate brings autonomous cyber defense to life: from security data to verdict in 99 seconds

After more than 425,000 autonomous investigations in Early Access, Elevate turns alerts into audit-ready verdicts that analysts can inspect, challenge and govern.

PARIS, France, September 30, 2026. Sekoia, the European agentic cybersecurity company, today announced the general availability of Sekoia Elevate, the agentic AI layer of its autonomous SOC platform. Elevate's AI agents investigate alerts end to end, directly from customers’ security data, and deliver an audit-ready verdict in 99 seconds on average, backed by a traceable record of every query and piece of evidence. With Elevate, the alert is no longer a request for human work. Machines perform the investigative work at speed, while security teams retain governance and control over final decisions.

Security tools have spent twenty years producing better alerts, and SOC teams have grown to process them. As telemetry expands and attackers adopt AI, that model no longer scales. For each case, Elevate's agents gather and correlate raw logs, detections, threat intelligence, runbooks and response context – the manual groundwork that absorbs analyst time – so security teams can apply their expertise where it protects the business, without giving up control.

From early access to general availability

Elevate reaches general availability after an Early Access program conducted in real production environments. During this phase, it was deployed to more than 2,000 customers and hundreds of SOC analysts, and completed more than 425,000 autonomous investigations, correlating evidence across all connected data sources. Leading managed security service providers (MSSPs) in Europe and the US report up to a fivefold reduction in overall investigation time, alongside deeper and more consistent threat analysis.

Investigations analysts can inspect and challenge

Transparency is built into every investigation. Elevate records the queries its agents run and the evidence behind each finding, so analysts see how a verdict was reached and where further review may be needed. They can review, correct or override any conclusion, and every change is logged for incident review and audit. Each validated or corrected investigation also enriches the context available to the next one.

Autonomous cyber defense requires a system, not just a model

Elevate draws on assets Sekoia has built for years: proprietary threat intelligence, security data infrastructure, deep integrations and investigation workflows across thousands of production environments. The platform is model-agnostic, choosing the right model for each task, and open by design, working across the customer's existing security stack.

"The alert economy is ending," said Freddy Milesi, CEO of Sekoia. "The model alone is not the moat. What makes an agent effective in the SOC is the system around it: threat intelligence, customer context, memory and the ability to act. Elevate is that system in production, delivering autonomous cyber defense independent of any single stack or model."

"Elevate shifts the analyst's role from data miner to decision-maker," said Georges Bossert, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Sekoia. "Our agents do the exhaustive groundwork from raw data and explain every step, so security teams can focus on the decisions that protect the business, without giving up control.”

To learn more about Sekoia Elevate, visit https://www.sekoia.com/platform/elevate

About Sekoia

Sekoia is the European agentic cybersecurity company building autonomous cyber defense in the AI era. Its security platform connects threat intelligence, customer context, investigation memory, AI models, security capabilities and response actions, so machines investigate and act at scale while security teams set intent, policy and control. Open and independent by design, it works across any security stack, any model and any deployment environment. From small and midsize businesses supported by MSSPs to Fortune 2000 enterprises, Sekoia makes advanced defense accessible to all. www.sekoia.com

Press contact: Arnaud Dechoux, media@sekoia.com

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