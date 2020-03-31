Elena Baturina's Think-tank BE OPEN Launches Global Open Call #BEOPEN_at_home to Celebrate Creative Ideas That Help Battle Hardships of Self-isolation

LONDON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, creative think- tank founded by international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global open call across social media. #BEOPEN_at_home calls for ideas of how creativity and unconventional thinking can help us stay open while staying at home – open to our communities, new ideas, knowledge and experiences despite physical limitations.

With open calls, BE OPEN encourages and praises people able to introduce creativity into their daily routines, to see unexpected beauty in the customary and capture it to share with others. Today, when our lives are distraught by the Covid-19 virus, we need these abilities more than ever; we need ways to expand our lives beyond the confines of our houses.

With #BEOPEN_at_home we reach out to all creative minds around the globe for their positivity and inspiration, so much needed to overcome the hardships of self-isolation and distress. We believe that everyone has the ability to transform reality with their own unique vision, and that creative bonds built through exchange of that vision can help support millions of people touched by the pandemic.

Stay creative, reimagine your daily routines, add style to chores, fashion a perfect space for remote work and learning, add colour to your kids' activities, and share your unconventional ideas to help the global community by joining our #BEOPEN_at_home Instagram open call for visual responses.

The entries will close June 30, 2020. BE OPEN Community members will then select the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users. The winner will receive a €600 prize.

BE OPEN

is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina. BE OPEN's mission is to harness creative brain power through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.