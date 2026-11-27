LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Mobile, a professional smartphone brand with 27 years of mobile engineering heritage, announced that the TCL P80 Ultra has been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2027 Honoree for Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps. The program received a record number of submissions, with nearly 4,000 entries reviewed by an elite panel of industry experts. The recognition was announced ahead of CES 2027, taking place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas.

The TCL P80 Ultra is the world's first smartphone to integrate TCL's NXTPAPER eye-comfort technology with an AMOLED display, addressing one of the industry's longstanding challenges: delivering advanced eye comfort without compromising flagship-level visual quality. Alongside the TCL P80 Pro, the TCL P80 Ultra is the only smartphone to hold SGS Low Glare Certification. It also carries TÜV Rheinland certification.

The achievement reflects decades of technology investment and industry participation that define TCL as a professional smartphone brand. TCL entered the mobile industry in 1999, making it one of China's earliest mobile brands. It acquired Alcatel's global handset business in 2004 and Palm in 2015. Today, TCL holds nearly 8,000 patents, including more than 2,000 in communication protocols, and works with ITU and 3GPP on 6G standardization, making it one of the few smartphone brands with expertise spanning 2G to 5G.

TCL's innovation is supported by a globally integrated research, manufacturing and sales model. The company operates China's largest single-site smartphone manufacturing facility in Huizhou, with an annual capacity of about 120 million units, alongside six dedicated overseas plants, giving it the most extensive global manufacturing footprint of any Chinese smartphone brand. TCL applies a 4-sigma quality process, compared with the 3-sigma standard typically associated with third-party assemblers.

A key differentiator is TCL CSOT, a top-three global supplier of smartphone panels. This gives TCL a rare advantage among Chinese smartphone brands with full in-house display manufacturing: display architecture, system-level tuning, and mass production are co-engineered from the start, accelerating innovations like NXTPAPER technology and enabling deeper hardware-software integration.

In mobile imaging, TCL has filed 30 international patents covering In-Sensor Zoom, Live Photo, and cross-device data transfer. Working with ArcSoft, TCL developed Quad Bayer Coding (QBC) with 10% higher zoom resolving power and Night TurboRAW with 8% higher low-light SNR. Its capabilities are further backed by end-to-end AI composition research with the University of Nottingham at CVPR 2025, a first-place win in the ECCV Mobile AI Challenge.

TCL has also established a strong AI foundation through collaborations across the global technology ecosystem. TCL was among the first Chinese smartphone brands to deploy Gemini and Circle to Search across its smartphone portfolio, and has also integrated Microsoft Azure AI capabilities, including Azure OpenAI models and Azure Speech Services, into its smartphone lineup. Co-developed with MediaTek and EAGLE LAB, this three-layer optimization spans NPU scheduling, imaging AI, display eye-comfort AI, multilingual voice, and on-device model adaptation.

The company's professional credentials extend beyond technology innovation. TCL works to TL 9000 telecom-grade quality standard, serves as a trusted quality partner to 54 major carriers worldwide and holds consecutive EcoVadis Gold Medals. It sells in more than 160 countries and regions and ranks among the top five smartphone shippers in North America.

"Awards make visible what usually stays inside the factory," said Vito Wang, General Manager of the TCL Mobile Terminal BU. "This one reflects a simple fact: We develop the technology, help shape the standards, make the displays and build the phones ourselves. That is what a professional smartphone brand means, not just one product, but 27 years of solving hard problems end to end."

That journey continues at CES 2027 in Las Vegas, with TCL bringing its latest mobile innovations to TCL's booth (#25008), where attendees can experience the TCL P80 Ultra alongside TCL's broader lineup, and also see the honoree showcase at the CES Innovation Awards Showcase in Venetian Expo, Hall A, Booth #50243.

About TCL Mobile

TCL Mobile specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry-leading technology and solutions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile

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