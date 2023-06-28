Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 23:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

19:25 Taylor Swift, concerto Milano: raddoppia data San Siro 2024

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Avanos Medical Supports New Interventional Procedure Recommendations from the UK's National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

28 giugno 2023 | 22.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New guidance supports use of radiofrequency ablation for osteoarthritic knee pain

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical supports the announcement today from the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommending the use of radiofrequency ablation (RFA) for the treatment of osteoarthritic knee pain.

From the NICE announcement: "Radiofrequency energy is used to denervate the target nerves. The radiofrequency energy can be delivered as conventional radiofrequency, cooled radiofrequency or pulsed radiofrequency. The aim is to reduce pain and delay the need for knee arthroplasty. There is good evidence to show that this procedure relieves pain in the short term. There are no major safety concerns, and the complications, including numbness, are well recognised."

"We are extremely pleased with today's interventional procedure recommendation by NICE," commented Dieter Krines, Avanos Vice President & General Manager, Europe. "We look forward to working with healthcare providers to offer this treatment option to eligible patients across the UK."

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, and for patients who are not yet ready for surgery, Avanos' RFA pain management products provide minimally invasive relief without the use of opioids.

"The new interventional procedure recommendations published by NICE is a great step forward to help adopt radiofrequency ablation therapy for the treatment of osteoarthritic knee pain," said Dr. Robin Correa, Consultant Pain Management and Anaesthetics, University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust. "Having observed the transformation in the quality of life of patients under my care using this treatment, I am delighted to see the publication of the NICE recommendations. I hope this will now help to increase awareness of this innovative therapy leading to improved outcomes for many more patients."

Healthcare professionals and patients interested in learning more about Avanos RFA pain management products should visit https://avanos.co.uk/posts-uk/chronic-pain/interventional-procedures-recommendations-from-nice/

About Avanos Medical, Inc.Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions that will help patients get back to the things that matter. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we are committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, including providing a vital lifeline for nutrition to patients from hospital to home, and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. We develop, manufacture and market our recognized brands globally and hold leading market positions in multiple categories across our portfolio. For more information, visit Avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on Twitter (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713850/Avanos_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avanos-medical-supports-new-interventional-procedure-recommendations-from-the-uks-national-institute-of-health-and-care-excellence-nice-301866299.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN45554 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza procedure Recommendations Recommendations caro Nizza
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza