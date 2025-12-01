Casio to Release 25 Design Calculators

Delivering Joy with Plenty of Color and Style Choices

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced the release of 25 new design calculators.

The 25 new design calculators offer users an abundant choice of colors to suit a wide range of personal preferences and lifestyles. As Casio celebrates the 60th anniversary of its electronic desktop calculator business, the company has reviewed the essential qualities of its design calculators. As a result, the company has updated the look of its design calculator series to appeal to today's trends.

■Colorful Calculator

This lineup offers a broad color palette — from monotone and pastel to smoky tones — in two-tone calculators that work great in both casual daily use and business settings. The Mini Desk Type MS-20YC (10 colors) features a rounded, simple design that fits comfortably in the hand, while the Portable Type SL-310YC (5 colors) offers a sleek, compact from that slips easily into a pocket. Users can choose from a wide range of colors to match their style and intended use.

■Stylish Calculator

This slim, stylish lineup focuses on refined color tones and premium textures. The metal-finish Iron Black variation features a luxurious hairline texture, while the Ice Blue and Shiny Gold variations have a sophisticated blasted finish. The resin-finish Misty Green and Silky White variations are crafted with a soft matte-pearl sheen. The LCD and solar panel are integrated into a single surface layout, creating a simple design that highlights the texture of the material. The layered back design ensures a comfortable grip on this slim device. The Stylish Calculator lineup includes the Compact Desk Type JW-200DQ (5 colors), and the Mini Desk Type MS-200DQ (5 colors). These sophisticated calculators are suitable for a variety of purposes, from business use to gift giving.

With these new products, Casio reaffirms its commitment to offering not only practical calculation tools but also the joy of fun, personalized choices.

Availability of these new calculators may vary by country.

■Colorful Calculator site

MS-20YC https://www.casio.com/intl/basic-calculators/product.MS-20YC-RD/SL-310YC https://www.casio.com/intl/basic-calculators/product.SL-310YC-BK/

■Stylish Calculator site

JW-200DQ https://www.casio.com/intl/basic-calculators/product.JW-200DQ-GN/MS-200DQ https://www.casio.com/intl/basic-calculators/product.MS-200DQ-GN/

■Electronic desktop calculator 60th Anniversary special siteCASIO JAPAN DESIGN - 60th CASIO's ELECTRONIC DESKTOP CALCULATOR | CASIO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833278/Casio_to_Release_25_Design_Calculators_kv_colorful.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833279/Casio_to_Release_25_Design_Calculators_kv_stylish.jpg

