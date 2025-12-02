Future Learning Institute by Agilix Labs to Present Ethical AI Framework for Education at NEXTEN Summit in Dakar

DAKAR, Senegal, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Learning Institute (FLI) by Agilix, a global leader in AI-powered and mobile-first offline learning systems, will present its work in ethical AI and workforce-focused education transformation at the NEXTEN Summit in Dakar on December 3, 2025.

Dr. Mark Luetzelschwab, Director of International AI Programs at Agilix, will represent the Institute through a keynote address, expert panel appearance, and breakout session on AI's role in education and national workforce development.

Future Learning Institute: Scaling Learning Where Connectivity Fails

FLI is powered by Agilix Labs, an edtech company with 24 years of experience delivering more than 50 million online course enrollments across 200+ countries. Agilix technology is designed for mobile-first, offline-capable, AI-enabled learning, enabling governments and institutions to reach learners in rural, underserved, and low-connectivity environments.

The Future Learning Institute extends this capability into national strategy—helping countries build hyper-local learning ecosystems, expand youth employment pathways, and implement ethical AI across schools, universities, and training centers.

The Keynote: AI Ethics for Real-World Education Systems

Dr. Luetzelschwab's keynote, "AI Ethics in Education: The 3A Model," introduces a practical framework used by ministries and institutions to evaluate AI systems through three dimensions:

The framework helps countries adopt AI responsibly while strengthening trust and transparency needed for national-scale deployment.

"AI can expand access to quality learning for millions—but only when nations guide its use with trust, transparency, and local relevance," said Luetzelschwab. "The Future Learning Institute exists to help countries build that foundation with approaches that work both online and offline."

Why Agilix Is in Dakar

FLI's participation supports its mission to help nations bridge the gap between education and employment by:

Agilix technology is active across West Africa, including work in Sierra Leone, where FLI is helping establish a national model for community-based, AI-enabled workforce training.

About Agilix Labs

Agilix Labs builds AI-driven learning tools that support teachers and real learning. https://www.agilix.com/FLI

