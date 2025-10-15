Grepow Introduces Patented Curved Battery Technology, Delivering 30% Higher Capacity for Next-Generation Smart Rings

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grepow, a global leader in advanced battery solutions, today announced the release of a new technical white paper detailing its patented E-stacking curved-cell technology for smart rings. Designed to overcome the core limitations of ultra-compact wearables, the approach delivers up to 30% higher capacity in the same volume while improving reliability and comfort.

As the smart ring segment projects to reach billions in value by 2030, battery life and form factor have become critical roadblocks. Smart rings require powerful energy solutions in ultra-compact, curved designs. Traditional battery manufacturing, which involves winding flat cells into an arc, creates mechanical stress, wastes internal space, and can lead to inconsistent long-term performance.

Grepow's white paper introduces its patented E-stacking process, which enables curved cells to deliver up to 21 mAh of capacity—compared with 16 mAh in conventional cells of the same size—and to sustain over 500 stable cycles, significantly extending device lifespan. In a separate patent, the curved dual-tab battery design provides greater flexibility in industrial design, enabling the cells as narrow as 4.1 mm (typically 6 mm) and supporting slimmer, more adaptable power configurations for compact wearables. Each cell undergoes 100% X-ray and CCD inspection to ensure safety and reliability, while advanced silicon–carbon anode formulations further increase capacity and improve volumetric energy density by 17.2%.

By removing long-standing constraints in small-form-factor battery design, Grepow's patented technology enables thinner, lighter, and longer-lasting smart rings, paving the way for seamless 24/7 health monitoring, gesture control, and biometric sensing in everyday wear.

The full white paper is available for download at: Smart Ring Battery White Paper(For product information: https://www.grepow.com/wearables/smart-ring.html)

About Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1998, Grepow is a technology-driven manufacturer specializing in customized power solutions. With strong R&D and automated manufacturing, Grepow delivers high-energy-density, shaped batteries for wearables, drones, and other next-generation smart devices.

Media Contact: marketing@grepow.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796953/Grepow_E_Stacking_Curved_Battery_Smart_Rings.jpg

